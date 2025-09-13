Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka, tsunami alert issued

7.4-magnitude earthquake hits Russia's Kamchatka, tsunami alert issued

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific; the tremor of the earthquake follows recent quakes and a volcanic eruption in the region

Earthquake

Following the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific. (Photo/Shutterstock)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck early Saturday near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region, the Associated Press reported.  The quake’s epicentre was located 111.7 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, at a depth of 39 km, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
 
Following the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific. Officials urged residents in coastal areas to stay alert.   
 

Volcanic eruption in August

 
The earthquake comes just over a month after a major volcanic eruption in the Kamchatka Peninsula. The eruption, which scientists described as the first in hundreds of years, was triggered in August after an 8.8-magnitude earthquake and a 7.0-magnitude quake struck the region.
 
 
At the time, Russia’s Ministry for Emergency Situations issued a tsunami warning for three parts of Kamchatka, which was later withdrawn.

Series of strong quakes in the region

 
In July, the Kamchatka Peninsula was also hit by a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake that caused widespread concern. The quake struck at a depth of around 19 kilometres and was centred about 125 kilometres east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
 
The July quake triggered tsunami waves as high as four metres, damaging several areas across the Pacific, according to Reuters. Authorities in eastern Russia ordered evacuations along the coast after the alert.
 
Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the first tsunami wave, measuring about 30 centimetres, reached Nemuro on the eastern coast of Hokkaido, according to the Associated Press.
 

High seismic activity

 
According to the USGS, the July earthquake was shallow, with a depth of 19.3 kilometres (12 miles). Its epicentre was located near Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a city of about 165,000 people on Avacha Bay.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

