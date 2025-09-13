Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Taiwan records 31 Chinese aircraft, 13 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan records 31 Chinese aircraft, 13 naval vessels around its territory

MND further shared that 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence recorded the presence of 31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory on Saturday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM (UTC+8).

MND further shared that 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

"31 PLA aircraft, 13 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 25 out of 31 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

On Friday, MND recorded 22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Friday. It further reported that 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Also Read

china Flag, China

China's newest aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait for first time

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 22 PLA sorties, 10 naval vessels around its territory

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 14 Chinese aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels near territory

China Taiwan

Taiwan's Pacific influence dwindles as China gains ground in island nations

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 27 Chinese aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels near its territory

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hooghly river, boat

At least 193 passengers killed in 2 boat accidents in northwestern Congo

Antonio Guterres

UN chief calls for stronger peace efforts amid rising global conflicts

Hong Kong

Hong Kong pitches itself as local assembly base for Chinese EV makers

A Chinese Navy helicopter flies above Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea

US backs Philippines, rejects China's nature reserve plan in disputed sea

A police officer walks toward the crime scene where Charlie Kirk was shot at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah on Sept. 12, 2025

Investigators looking for possible collaborators in Kirk killing: Utah AG

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese air force Chinese navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon