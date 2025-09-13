Saturday, September 13, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / UN chief calls for stronger peace efforts amid rising global conflicts

UN chief calls for stronger peace efforts amid rising global conflicts

Pursuing the cause of peace is 'the beating heart' of the Organisation, 'but today, peace is under siege,' Guterres said

Antonio Guterres

He called for action "to silence the guns", amplify diplomacy, protect civilians and uphold the UN Charter.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

The UN Secretary-General appealed on Friday for greater efforts towards peace in a "fractured world" where conflicts are increasing.

Antonio Guterres issued the call during the annual ceremony on the grounds of UN Headquarters in New York to ring the Peace Bell.

Pursuing the cause of peace is "the beating heart" of the Organisation, "but today, peace is under siege," he said.

"Conflicts are multiplying. Civilians are suffering. Human rights and international law are being trampled - leaving scenes that disgrace our common humanity."

The ceremony comes ahead of the International Day of Peace on 21 September, and the theme this year is "Act Now for a Peaceful World".

 

"We know that peace doesn't happen by accident," the Secretary-General said. "It is forged - through courage, compromise, and above all, action."

He called for action "to silence the guns", amplify diplomacy, protect civilians and uphold the UN Charter.

"We must act - to tackle the root causes of conflict - from inequality and exclusion, to hate speech, and climate chaos. We must act - to invest in prevention, dialogue and trust," he continued.

"And we must act to support the peacebuilders - especially women and young people - who are on the frontlines of hope."

The President of the UN General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, also addressed the gathering.

Amid numerous conflicts worldwide, she questioned whether there would be less war without the United Nations, responding firmly that "definitely not."

"This is not the moment to give up," she said. "It's a moment to try even harder.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United Nations Antonio Guterres UN General Assembly president Gaza conflict Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

