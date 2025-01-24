Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Kash Patel's confirmation hearing for FBI Director scheduled for Jan 30

Kash Patel's confirmation hearing for FBI Director scheduled for Jan 30

If confirmed, Kash Patel would be the first-ever Indian American to lead the most powerful American investigation agency

Kash Patel

Patel, 44, is the highest-ranking Indian-American nominated by President Donald Trump in his administration | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kash Patel will appear before a US Senate committee on January 30 for a confirmation hearing to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Patel, 44, is the highest-ranking Indian-American nominated by President Donald Trump in his administration. If confirmed, he would be the first-ever Indian American to lead the most powerful American investigation agency.

"The Nomination of Kashyap Pramod Patel to be Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation" has been scheduled for January 30, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced on Thursday.

Patel would replace Christopher Wray. He is considered to be a loyal supporter of Trump.

 

I love the American dream. My story's pretty simple, it's unique, and some of you share in it, Patel, the former federal prosecutor, said during an inauguration event for Trump early this week.

Also Read

FBI

FBI must be independent, above partisan fray, says outgoing director Wray

New Orleans

FBI now says driver responsible for deadly New Orleans rampage acted alone

Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead FBI

Kash Patel meets US Senators as his nomination for FBI head gains momentum

Hackers, Hacking

FBI warns against Chinese hackers, asks telecom firms to boost security

Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead FBI

Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel wants to reshape bureau via surveillance reform

My parents were born and raised in East Africa. My father in the 1970s fled a genocidal dictatorship in Uganda, where he saw 300,000 of his countrymen murdered, where he saw what lawlessness would do if it was allowed to break through the system of constitutional justice, he said.

He fled like so many others. He married my mother. They moved here. They waited in line. They stood in line because the American dream was worth standing in line for. That dream is woven into the fabric of this nation. And our immigration policy is the greatest in the world, Patel said.

But dreams and hopes aren't enough and Americans have to get to work, Patel said.

"We have got to accept the realities that too many of you know from your communities. President Trump launched in his first term priorities of national security, law enforcement, economy, and global diplomacy. But now, we have to retread some of that, he said.

My name is Kash Patel, and I ain't going anywhere, Patel said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Not sure if US should be spending anything on Nato, says Donald Trump

Rolls-Royce

Britain gives Rolls-Royce a $11 billion nuclear submarine contract

Donald trump, Trump

What is birthright citizenship and why did a US judge block Trump's order?

unicef

Nearly 250 mn children missed school in 2024 due to extreme weather: Unicef

United Nations

UNSC CTC agrees on guiding principles, takes forward Delhi Declaration vows

Topics : Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI Indian American Donald Trump Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs England LIVELatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon