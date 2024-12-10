Business Standard
Home / World News / Kash Patel meets US Senators as his nomination for FBI head gains momentum

Kash Patel meets US Senators as his nomination for FBI head gains momentum

If confirmed by the US Senate, Patel would be the first-ever Indian-American to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the powerful investigating agency of the United States.

Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead FBI

Kash Patel met several influential Senators at Capitol Hill. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Nomination of Indian-American Kash Patel as FBI Director gains momentum as he meets several influential Senators at Capitol Hill, many of whom openly came out in his support.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Patel would be the first-ever Indian-American to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the powerful investigating agency of the United States.

Today I reminded Kash that transparency brings accountability, and it's badly needed at the FBI. As a former congressional investigator, Kash understands that cooperation with Congress is not optional and whistle-blower protection is essential, a statement from Senator Chuck Grassley, the incoming Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said after meeting Patel.

 

Once formally nominated, I'd look forward to holding a hearing on Kash's nomination in the Senate Judiciary Committee, he said following the meeting.

I just wrapped a wonderful meeting with Chairman Chuck Grassley. I share his love for government transparency and whistle-blower protection, Patel wrote in a social media post.

Earlier in the day, the Iowa Senator in a letter demanded the current FBI Director Christopher Wray step aside from the post he has held for the last seven years. An FBI Director's position is for ten years.

More From This Section

Boeing

Boeing to lay off 396 employees in Washington 'to align financial reality'

KP Sharma Oli, Oli, Nepal PM

Only grant projects accepted in Belt and Road Initiative: Nepali Congress

The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is battling a potential US ban with the signature tools of American democracy — lawyers, lobbyists and money.

TikTok hires ex-Trump admin lawyer ahead of Supreme Court appeal

omnicon

Omnicom to acquire Interpublic, forming ad giant with $26 bn annual revenue

Syrians at Turkish border

Hundreds of Syrians at Turkish border crossing, waiting to return home

For the good of the country, it's time for you and your deputy to move on to the next chapter in your lives... (I) must express my vote of no confidence in your continued leadership of the FBI, Grassley wrote in his letter to Wray.

A day earlier, incoming President Donald Trump expressed his full confidence in Kash Patel. He's going to do what he thinks is right," Trump told NBC News in an interview. "If they think somebody was dishonest or a corrupt politician, he probably must do it. But I'm not going to direct him," he said.

Senator Joni Ernest from Iowa also endorsed Patel. Kash Patel will create much-needed transparency at the FBI. He shares my passion for shaking up federal agencies, downsizing the D.C. bureaucracy, and having public servants work on behalf of the American people! he wrote on Twitter.

I just finished a great meeting with Sen. Joni Ernst. We discussed the importance of transparency at the FBI and deploying agents in the field to fight fentanyl and crime in Iowa. The FBI needs courageous leadership to implement reform, Sen. Ernst is that partner, Patel said after the meeting.

We still don't know what director Wray's plans are, but eventually, I assume that Mr. Patel will be confirmed as the next FBI director, said Senator John Cornyn after he met with Patel.

I had a wonderful meeting with Sen. John Cornyn. He is a thoughtful senator and had great advice on FISA, the Indian-American said. Cornyn is Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus.

Senator Mike Lee said he was thrilled that Kash Patel was going to bring transparency, accountability, and a strong commitment to law and order as our next Director of the FBI. Looking forward to his swift confirmation! he said.

Patel said he had a very productive meeting with Senator Shelley Moore Capito. She's a strong supporter of the FBI's critical mission in West Virginia. I share her passion for tackling the fentanyl crisis and look forward to working together on it, he wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hackers, Hacking

FBI warns against Chinese hackers, asks telecom firms to boost security

Kash Patel, Trump's pick to lead FBI

Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel wants to reshape bureau via surveillance reform

Polymarket

Polymarket investigated by DOJ for 'letting' US users bet on platform

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI thwarts Iranian murder-for-hire plan targeting President-elect Trump

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI probes suspicious packages sent to election officials in dozen states

Topics : Federal Bureau of Investigation Donald Trump US Senate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 6:42 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon