Kim Jong Un back from Russia, where he deepened comradely ties: N Korea

The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim's train crossed a border river on Monday morning, but didn't say whether he headed to the capital, Pyongyang, or elsewhere inside the country

shake hands during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome

Before travelling to Russia, Kim made several visits to his munitions factories, triggering speculation that he intended to check on productions of arms to be shipped to Russia | (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
North Korea said on Tuesday that leader Kim Jong Un has returned home from a trip to Russia where he deepened comradely fellowship and friendly ties with President Vladimir Putin.
During Kim's six-day trip to Russia, his longest foreign travel as a leader, the two countries said they discussed boosting their defense ties but didn't disclose any specific steps. Foreign experts speculate the two countries, both locked in confrontations with the West, were pushing to reach arms transfer deals in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim's train crossed a border river on Monday morning, but didn't say whether he headed to the capital, Pyongyang, or elsewhere inside the country.
Before travelling to Russia, Kim made several visits to his munitions factories, triggering speculation that he intended to check on productions of arms to be shipped to Russia.
While travelling through Russia's far eastern region, Kim met Putin at Russia's most important space launch centre before visiting military sites to see some of Russia's most advanced weapons systems such as nuclear-capable bombers, fighter jets and hypersonic missiles.
In live comments during their meeting last Wednesday, Kim offered full and unconditional support to Putin. KCNA later said Kim and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also met and discussed expanding strategic and tactical coordination between the countries' armed forces.

Many outside experts say Kim would supply ammunition to refill Russia's drained inventory in the second year of the war in Ukraine in return for receiving Russian technologies to modernise his nuclear weapons arsenals.
US and South Korean officials have warned that Russia and North Korea would face consequences if they go ahead with such weapons transfers deals in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.
Other experts say Kim would end up getting food and economic aid because Russia is reluctant to share its sensitive, high-tech weapons technologies with other countries.
Kim has been pushing hard to bolster his nuclear arsenal citing what he called intensifying US military threats. Analysts say Kim would aim to use his enlarged arsenal to win greater concessions from the US while boosting his military credentials at home in the face of economic hardships deepened over the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vladimir Putin North Korea Kim Jong Un Russia

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon