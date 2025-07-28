Monday, July 28, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump says he's shortening 50-day deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war

Trump said he would give Putin 10 to 12 days from Monday, meaning he wants peace efforts to make progress by Aug 7-9

President Donald Trump repeated his criticism of Putin for talking about ending the war but continuing to bombard Ukrainian civilians. | PTI Photo

AP Edinburgh
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

US President Donald Trump said Monday he intends to shorten the 50-day deadline he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a deal that ends the three-year war in Ukraine.

His announcement came as Russia fired an overnight barrage at Ukraine of more than 300 drones, four cruise missiles and three ballistic missiles, the Ukrainian air force said.

Trump said two weeks ago he would implement severe tariffs on Russia unless a peace deal is reached by early September, as he expressed exasperation with Putin over the bombardment of Ukrainian cities amid the Republican president's attempts to stop the fighting.

 

Trump said he would give Putin 10 to 12 days from Monday, meaning he wants peace efforts to make progress by Aug 7-9. The plan includes possible sanctions and secondary tariffs targeting Russia's trading partners. The formal announcement would come later Monday or on Tuesday, he said.

No reason in waiting, Trump said of the shorter timeline. We just don't see any progress being made. Putin has got to make a deal. Too many people are dying, Trump said during a visit to Scotland.

Trump repeated his criticism of Putin for talking about ending the war but continuing to bombard Ukrainian civilians. And I say, that's not the way to do it, Trump said. He added, I'm disappointed in President Putin.

A Russian drone blew out the windows of a 25-story residential building in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, the head of the city's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote on Telegram. Eight people were injured, including a 4-year-old girl, he said.

The attack also started a fire in Kropyvnytskyi, in central Ukraine, local officials said, but no injuries were reported.

The main target of the Russian attack was Starokostiantyniv, in the Khmelnytskyi region of western Ukraine, the air force said. Regional authorities reported no damage or casualties.

The western part of Ukraine is on the other side of the country from the front line, and the Ukrainian military is believed to have significant airfields as well as arsenals and depots there.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces carried out an overnight strike with long-range, air-launched weapons, hitting a Ukrainian air base along with an ammunition depot containing stockpiles of missiles and components for drone production.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

