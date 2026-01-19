Kremlin claims Putin received Trump's invite to join Gaza 'Board of Peace'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation from US President Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Board, and the invitation is under consideration, the Kremlin said on Monday.

“Indeed, President Putin also received an offer through diplomatic channels to join this Peace Board,” the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We are currently studying all the details of this proposal, and we hope to contact the American side to clarify all the details,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif have also received invitations to join the Peace Board.

The US president unveiled the board as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In October, Israel and Hamas agreed to Trump’s proposal to halt the war in Gaza and pave the way to a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, triggering speculations that it may respond to broader conflicts as well.

“Russia sees the Gaza Peace Board as the US attempt to create a rival of the United Nations Organisation with a broader mandate,” Russia’s Channel 1 TV said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said on Monday that it was hard to disagree with experts who said that US President Donald Trump would go down in history if he took control of Greenland. The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was not discussing whether such a step would be good or bad — simply stating a fact.