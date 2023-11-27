Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Leaders of attacks on Sierra Leone's military arrested as curfew eases

The attacks early Sunday morning surprised residents and security forces in the West African nation and raised fears of a possible coup in a troubled region

US military

Representative image (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Abuja (Nigeria)
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sierra Leone's president said most leaders of attacks on the nation's main military barracks and prisons had been arrested and normalcy had returned across the country after a 24-hour curfew was relaxed to a dusk-to-dawn lockdown.
The attacks early Sunday morning surprised residents and security forces in the West African nation and raised fears of a possible coup in a troubled region.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
But most of the leaders of the attacks now have been arrested and calm has been restored", President Julius Maada Bio said in a Sunday night address.
Residents in the capital city of Freetown were awoken by sounds of heavy gunfire as gunmen tried to break into the key armoury in the country's largest military barracks, located near the presidential villa.
They engaged in sustained gunfire with security forces and targeted major detention centres including the central prison holding more than 2,000 inmates and freed or abducted an unconfirmed number of people, authorities said.
Videos on social media appeared to show dozens of inmates pouring into the streets to hurriedly escape around the same time that security forces were engaged in a shootout with the attackers on the outskirts of the city.
The attacks deepened political tension in West and Central Africa where coups have surged, with eight military takeovers since 2020, including in Niger and Gabon this year. West Africa's regional economic bloc ECOWAS of which Sierra Leone is a member described the attacks as a plot to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in the country.
The attacks were an attempt to undermine the peace and stability we have worked so hard to achieve, said Bio, whose reelection in a disputed vote in June has raised political tensions in the country still healing from a 11-year civil war that ended more than two decades ago.
Security operations and investigations are ongoing (and) we will ensure that those responsible are held accountable through due process, Bio said.
The 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will remain in effect until further notice, Information Minister Chernor Bah said.
While we encourage citizens to return to their normal activities, we continue to urge everyone to remain calm but vigilant, and to report any suspicious or unusual activity to the nearest police station, Bah said.

Also Read

Nationwide curfew in Sierra Leone after gunmen attack military barracks

S Korea, 4 others elected non-permanent members of UN Security Council

Curfew in Haryana's Nuh lifted from 9 am to 12 noon for public movement

Curfew relaxation cancelled in Manipur's Moreh town till further orders

Hawaii wildfire: 36 dead, people jumping into ocean to save their life

1 killed, 21 injured in suicide blast targeting security forces in Pakistan

North Korea restores border posts amid tensions over spy satellite: Seoul

Malaysia joins Thailand, Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry for Indians

Trump hints at expanded role for military within US to tackle unrest

Ukraine shipping more grain through Black Sea despite threat from Russia

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sierra Leone military prison Africa

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon