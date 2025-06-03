Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung elected South Korea's new president

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung elected South Korea's new president

In the 2022 election, Yoon Suk Yeol defeated Lee with a small margin. Later Yeol imposed martial law on Asia's fourth-largest economy

Lee Jae myung, Lee Jae

Lee Jae-myung

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung won the election on Tuesday to become South Korea’s new president, following a brief period of martial law imposed by the now-impeached former leader Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
Conservative leader Kim Moon-soo, of the People Power Party, was comfortably ahead on 48.523 per cent with 70 per cent of the vote counted in the race. Later, he conceded the race and congratulated Lee.
 
Speaking outside his home while the voting was underway, Lee vowed to bring unity to the country, revive the economy, and seek peace with nuclear-armed North Korea.
 
“I will do my utmost to fulfil the great responsibility and mission entrusted to me, so as not to disappoint the expectations of our people,” he told reporters. 
 

The newly elected President was Yoon's labour minister when the former president declared martial law on December 3.
 
In the 2022 election, Yoon Suk Yeol defeated Lee with a small margin. Later Yeol imposed martial law on Asia's fourth-largest economy. 
 
Official results are expected to be announced by the National Election Commission on Wednesday morning after the counting of all the votes by the machine and triple-checked by election officials by hand to verify accuracy.
 
Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached by the parliament and removed from the Constitutional Court in April, cutting his term to three years. The incident led to a snap election in which the people of South Korea came out to vote with historic 80 per cent voter turnout, largest since the 1997 Presidential elections.
 
South Korea is also facing an economic downturn, income inequality and doubts over the US’s commitment to its security under Donald Trump.

Topics : South Korea Presidential polls South Asia Election news

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

