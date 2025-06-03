Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Meta becomes latest big tech company turning to nuclear power for AI needs

Meta becomes latest big tech company turning to nuclear power for AI needs

The agreement announced Tuesday is just the latest in a string of tech-nuclear partnerships as the use of AI expands. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed

Meta

The investment with Meta will also expand the output of a Constellation Energy Illinois nuclear plant. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta has cut a 20-year deal to secure nuclear power to help meet surging demand for artificial intelligence and other computing needs at Facebook's parent company.

The investment with Meta will also expand the output of a Constellation Energy Illinois nuclear plant.

The agreement announced Tuesday is just the latest in a string of tech-nuclear partnerships as the use of AI expands. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Constellation's Clinton Clean Energy Centre was actually slated to close in 2017 after years of financial losses but was saved by legislation in Illinois establishing a zero-emission credit program to support the plant into 2027. The Meta-Constellation deal takes effect in June of 2027, when the state's taxpayer funded zero-emission credit programme expires.

 

With the arrival of Meta, Clinton's clean energy output will expand by 30 megawatts, preserve 1,100 local jobs and bring in $13.5 million in annual tax revenue, according to the companies.

Also Read

Instagram for Meta Quest

Soon, Meta Quest headset users will see 2D photos in 3D on Instagram feed

WhatsApp

WhatsApp had no plans to compete with Facebook: Co-founder Brian Acton

facebook, meta, social media, phone use

Asia tightens curbs on TikTok, Meta even as US continues to struggle

facebook, scam

Meta removes 23K Facebook pages linked to investment scams in India, Brazil

PremiumReliance Jio

Jio-Facebook deal: SAT nixes Reliance Industries plea against Sebi penalty

Securing clean, reliable energy is necessary to continue advancing our AI ambitions, said Urvi Parekh, Meta's head of global energy.

Constellation, the owner of the shuttered Three Mile Island nuclear power plant, said in September that it planned to restart the reactor so tech giant Microsoft could secure power to supply its data centres.

Three Mile Island, located on the Susquehanna River just outside Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was the site of the nation's worst commercial nuclear power accident in 1979.

Also last fall, Amazon said it was investing in small nuclear reactors, two days after a similar announcement by Google. Additionally, Google announced last month that it was investing in three advanced nuclear energy projects with Elementl Power.

US states have been positioning themselves to meet the tech industry's power needs as policymakers consider expanding subsidies and gutting regulatory obstacles.

Last year, 25 states passed legislation to support advanced nuclear energy, and lawmakers this year have introduced over 200 bills supportive of nuclear energy, according to the trade association Nuclear Energy Institute.

Advanced reactor designs from competing firms are filling up the federal government's regulatory pipeline as the industry touts them as a reliable, climate-friendly way to meet electricity demands from tech giants desperate to power their fast-growing artificial intelligence platforms.

Amazon, Google and Microsoft also have been investing in solar and wind technologies, which make electricity without producing greenhouse gas emissions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS launch on Axiom Mission 4 rescheduled to 10 June

Pakistani TikTok star Sana Yousaf

Pakistani TikTok influencer Sana Yousaf, 17, shot dead at home in Islamabad

Netherlands' Prime Minister Dick Schoof

Dutch PM announces caretaker government after Wilders quits coalition

European Central Bank, ECB

Europe inflation cools to 1.9%; focus shifts to Trump and tariffs

Asian Development Bank

Asian Development Bank approves $800 million package for Pakistan

Topics : Artificial intelligence Google Facebook nuclear power Amazon Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayRCB vs PBKS Live ScoreRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon