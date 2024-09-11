Man smashing Vande Bharat window sparks outrage, but what's the truth?

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing a man smashing the window with a hammer of a stationary Vande Bharat Express. The viral video features a man in a grey shirt and blue pants smashing the glass. However, his face remains hidden. The video has created widespread outrage where social media users demanded strict action against him after it was shared with various angles.

The video has garnered over 169K views and people raised their concerns over the act. The video is being shared by an X user, Dr Mouth Matters, with a caption when translated, reads, "Mysterious man who smashes Vande Bharat train with hammer Does anyone know where this happened and what the incident was?"

What did X users say about this video?

The location and time of the place is still unknown. Several X users also raised outrage on the viral video. One of the users wrote, “How sick. Extremely strict punishment is to be imposed on him.''

''Arrest him immediately,'' tweeted another user.

A third user wrote, “Why do people blame the government when they themselves don’t have any respect for the public property? This man needs to be arrested.”

The video went viral at a time when such sabotage incidents involving trains have been widely reported across the country. Many social media users have also tried to give a communal angle to such incidents.

What’s the truth?



Meanwhile proper procedure is followed at workshop where train goes for schedule maintenance every 2yrs. pic.twitter.com/POkBVeevow This is how #VandeBharatTrain glass is replaced, this protocol is followed at maintenance pits as:• Quick & easy• Glass glued tightly• Less TAT for train at pit linesMeanwhile proper procedure is followed at workshop where train goes for schedule maintenance every 2yrs. https://t.co/UHx2OWcT9C September 10, 2024 However, a few users come in defence of the person claiming it was one of the processes to change the cracked window glass. The person in the video is trying to crack the glass to remove it.

"Train is in the Coach Care Centre, not at the platform. He is smashing the glass because they need to replace it. He's just the worker for the contractor assigned to replace the glass window," an X user wrote.

Other users privy with the procedure clarified that the man was actually replacing the damaged window and that this was the normal protocol to replace the glass.

Most people do not agree with the theory of breaking the window to repair it. Hence, a user demanded jail punishment for the person and wrote, "He must be booked and jailed for 10-15 years for destroying the public property.”

Recent incidents of train sabotage

Recently, there have been many attempts to derail trains. In one of the recent, someone placed an LPG cylinder in a railway track between Shivrajpur and Bilhaurin in Kanpur. Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express' loco pilot played a vital role in averting the major tragedy as he halted the train after hitting the cylinder.

According to reports, matchboxes, a bottle of petrol, and a suspicious bag with a gun-powder-like substance were found in the area.

In another incident that took place a few hours before this, authorities found two cement blocks on the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor tracks. It is suspected that the blocks were placed to derail a loaded goods train.