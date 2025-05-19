Monday, May 19, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lufthansa flight flew 10 minutes without pilot after copilot fainted

Lufthansa flight flew 10 minutes without pilot after copilot fainted

A Lufthansa flight flew for nearly 10 minutes without a pilot after the copilot fainted alone in the cockpit, prompting the captain to use emergency access to regain control

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Lufthansa flight with 205 people on board flew without an active pilot for nearly 10 minutes after the copilot fainted alone in the cockpit, according to a new report by Spain’s Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC).
 
The incident occurred on February 17, 2024, during a flight from Frankfurt, Germany, to Spain’s Seville. The captain had briefly stepped out of the cockpit to use the lavatory when the copilot suddenly lost consciousness.
 
At the time, the Airbus A321 was carrying 199 passengers and six crew members. Although the aircraft remained stable with autopilot engaged, the report noted that the copilot unintentionally moved the controls while collapsing. Cockpit voice recordings captured sounds consistent with the copilot’s “sudden and severe incapacitation.” 
 

Copilot found unresponsive mid-flight

 
Air traffic controllers then attempted to contact the cockpit three times but received no response. 
The report said the captain returned and tried to enter the cockpit using the standard access code, which rings a chime inside. After five unsuccessful attempts and no response to an intercom call, the captain used an emergency override code to unlock the door and regain control of the aircraft. 

The copilot was given immediate medical attention by the cabin crew and a doctor who happened to be on board as a passenger. He later regained consciousness and said he remembered being treated by the crew and the doctor.
 

Copilot collapse linked to rare condition

 
The captain decided to divert the flight to Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport, where he landed safely about 20 minutes later. The copilot was taken to a hospital and remained there for a few hours before being released. 
The CIAIAC investigation revealed that the copilot’s incapacitation was caused by an undiagnosed neurological condition, which had not been detected during routine aeronautical medical exams. His medical certificate has since been suspended.
 

Airline confirms internal safety review

 
Lufthansa also confirmed to German news agency dpa that it was aware of the incident and had carried out its own internal investigation through its flight safety department, according to the Associated Press. However, the airline did not release its findings. 
The Spanish agency described the event as an “extraordinary circumstance” and emphasised that airline captains are trained to respond to pilot incapacitation scenarios. 
While rare, such incidents do occur. CIAIAC cited European Commission data that recorded 287 in-flight pilot incapacitations between 2019 and 2024. In a separate 2004 report, the US Federal Aviation Administration identified 39 in-flight incapacitations among American airline pilots between 1993 and 1998. 
 

First Published: May 19 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

