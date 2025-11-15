Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Made 'progress' on stopping flow of drugs from Venezuela, says Trump

Made 'progress' on stopping flow of drugs from Venezuela, says Trump

US has called Venezuela's leader, President Nicolas Maduro, illegitimate and the head of a drug-trafficking network

Donald Trump

Trump has repeatedly threatened to expand those attacks to land, fueling speculation about US strikes on Venezuela. (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Catherine Lucey and Hadriana Lowenkron
 
President Donald Trump said he had made “progress” on Venezuela in regards to halting the flow of drugs amid speculation that his administration is preparing to strike targets in the country.
 
Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday he had “sort of made up my mind” when asked if he had come to a decision on next steps with Venezuela. “I can’t tell you what it is, but we made a lot of progress with Venezuela in terms of stopping drugs from pouring in.” 
 
The US has called Venezuela’s leader, President Nicolas Maduro, illegitimate and the head of a drug-trafficking network, and in recent weeks Trump has stepped up his rhetoric against his regime. 
 
 
The US since September has been carrying out a campaign of airstrikes against purported drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific Ocean, killing dozens, in a bid to halt South American drug cartels from exporting illegal narcotics that are fueling an opioid crisis in the US. 
 
Trump has repeatedly threatened to expand those attacks to land, fueling speculation about US strikes on Venezuela. Last month, however, he denied that he was considering such attacks on the country after a report that the administration had identified potential targets but had not decided whether to carry out any actions.
 
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday announced an operation against so-called “narco-terrorists” in the hemisphere, raising questions of if the US response could intensify or expand. That announcement also came amid a massive military buildup in the region highlighted by the arrival of an aircraft carrier strike group. 

More From This Section

Google

Google planning to invest $40 billion in 3 new data Centres in Texas

G7 nations, G7

G7 backs free, open Indo-Pacific, opposes attempts to change status quo

ship, boat, vessel

US military's 20th strike on alleged drug-running boat kills 4 in Caribbean

Donald Trump, Trump

US administration plans broad tariff exemptions to curb rising food prices

The Yantian International Container Terminal in Shenzhen, China

China's economy slows as factory output, retail sales hit yearly lows

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Venezuela

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon