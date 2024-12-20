Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 02:26 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Malaysia govt agrees to resume 'no find, no fee' hunt for flight MH370

Malaysia govt agrees to resume 'no find, no fee' hunt for flight MH370

Satellite data showed the plane deviated from its flight path to head over the southern Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed

Malaysia flag

This decision reflects the government's commitment to continuing the search operation. Image: Shutterstock

AP Kuala Lumpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Malaysia's government has agreed in principle to accept a second no find, no fee proposal from a US company to renew the hunt for flight MH370, which is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean more than 10 years ago, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Friday.

Loke said Cabinet ministers gave the nod at their meeting last week for Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity to continue the seabed search operation at a new 15,000-square-kilometer site in the ocean.

The proposed new search area, identified by Ocean Infinity, is based on the latest information and data analyses conducted by experts and researchers. The company's proposal is credible, he said in a statement.

 

The Boeing 777 plane vanished from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, on a flight from Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Beijing.

Satellite data showed the plane deviated from its flight path to head over the southern Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed.

Also Read

Malaysia flag

Any US tariffs on Brics nations could impact semiconductor supply: Malaysia

Nigeria floods

Over 30 killed, thousands displaced due to floods in Malaysia, Thailand

India, Malaysia

India-Malaysia joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' to begin on Dec 2

Anand Krishnan

Malaysian bizman Ananda Krishnan, who once sponsored CSK in IPL, dies

Ajahn Siripanyo

Malaysian tycoon's son renounces Rs 4,000 crore fortune to embrace monkhood

An expensive multinational search failed to turn up any clues, although debris washed ashore on the east African coast and Indian Ocean islands. A private search in 2018 by Ocean Infinity also found nothing.

Loke said the government will not be required to pay Ocean Infinity unless the plane's wreckage is discovered, under the same no find, no fee deal. He said his ministry hopes to finalize negotiations for terms and conditions of the agreement with Ocean Infinity in early 2025.

This decision reflects the government's commitment to continuing the search operation and providing closure for the families of MH370 passengers, he added.

Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Punkett earlier this year reportedly said the the company had improved its technology since 2018. He has said the firm is working with many experts to analyse data and narrow the search area to the most likely site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu eyes Iran after triumphs over Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syria

Autism

One in every 127 people globally had autism in 2021, study estimates

US flag, USA

US deportations reach highest level since 2014, surpassing Trump-years

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's Xi swears in Macao's new leader, urges economic diversification

Syria-US, US, Syria flag

US diplomats and hostage envoy in Syria on first visit since Assad ouster

Topics : Malaysia MH370 MH370 search offer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon