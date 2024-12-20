Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US deportations reach highest level since 2014, surpassing Trump-years

US deportations reach highest level since 2014, surpassing Trump-years

The latest numbers are higher than deportations in any single year during President-elect Donald Trump's first administration (2017-2021) and represent the highest since 2014

US flag, USA

US flag, USA (Photo: Shutterstock)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported a record high rate of deportations during fiscal year 2024 – the highest in a decade, according to a new government report released Thursday, as reported by Reuters. 
 
The US deported about 271,000 immigrants to 192 countries, marking another shift in the Biden administration’s immigration enforcement strategy toward the end of President Joe Biden’s term.

Highest number in any single year

The numbers are higher than deportations in any single year during President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration (2017–2021) and represent the highest since 2014. Biden, a Democrat, campaigned on promising to roll back his predecessor’s harsh immigration policies, but he eventually faced a growing number of illegal crossings that forced a more stringent approach to enforcement.
 
 
The transition team of Trump repeated his campaign promise to launch an unprecedented deportation effort targeting undocumented immigrants in response to the report. “On day one, President Trump will fix the immigration and national security nightmare that Joe Biden created by launching the largest mass deportation operation of illegal criminals in United States history,” said Karoline Leavitt, Trump’s spokeswoman.

Deportation surge amid immigration challenges

The rising deportation numbers come at a time when an estimated 13–14 million immigrants are living in the US without legal status, a number that has increased from earlier figures of approximately 11 million in 2022.

Also Read

US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

US finalises $9.63 billion loan for Ford, SK On joint battery venture

Following recent revisions to surrender value norms, private sector life insurers are preparing to adjust commission structures for distributor channels, based on persistency metrics.

Insurers flock to catastrophe-hit US property market amid rising risks

TikTok

TikTok's potential US ban explained: Can Trump save it from shutdown?

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary

US foreign investment panel split on Nippon-US Steel deal, say reports

UBS

Wealth of global billionaires surges by 17% due to US gain: Swiss Bank UBS

 
Even with an increase in deportations, ICE arrests of illegal immigrants within the US declined 33 per cent from the year prior, which the agency said was due to diverting resources to help strengthen the border. At the same time, Biden’s overall removals and returns to Mexico were higher than any year in Donald Trump’s first term in the Oval Office.
 

Trump’s aim for mass deportation 

As Trump readies himself to move back into the White House, the administration has been hinting that it would be using federal resources to power a mass deportation drive. But his attempts at scaling up deportations in his first term only fetched mixed results as numbers didn’t even match those in former President Barack Obama’s terms.
 
The report points out the ongoing challenges in managing US immigration policy and the polarised debate over how best to deal with illegal immigration.

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's Xi swears in Macao's new leader, urges economic diversification

Syria-US, US, Syria flag

US diplomats and hostage envoy in Syria on first visit since Assad ouster

US flag, USA

US has 2,000 troops in Syria, increase from previous 900, says Pentagon

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh receives $1.16 bn World Bank financing for inclusive development

Donald Trump, Trump

Int'l students urged to return to US campuses before Trump inauguration

Topics : USA Deportations Deportation from US US Deportation Law BS Web Reports illegal migrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon