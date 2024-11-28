Business Standard
Home / World News / Malaysian bizman Ananda Krishnan, who once sponsored CSK in IPL, dies

Malaysian bizman Ananda Krishnan, who once sponsored CSK in IPL, dies

Hailed as Malaysia's communication titan, Anand Krishnan was Malaysia's third-richest person, with a net worth exceeding Rs 40,000 crore (over $5 billion)

Malaysian billionaire Anand Krishnan. (Photo/Wikipedia)

Malaysian billionaire Anand Krishnan. (Photo/Wikipedia)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Noted Malaysian billionaire Ananda Krishnan died on Thursday at 86, according to a statement from his private investment firm, Usaha Tegas. Krishnan’s vast business empire covered multiple sectors, and one of his firms even sponsored Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings.
 
Krishnan was Malaysia’s third-richest person. His firm did not elicit the reason behind his death.
 
Born on April 1, 1938 in the capital Kuala Lumpur's Brickfields locality, Krishnan’s business empire spanned telecommunications, satellites, media, oil, gas, and real estate. Notably, Brickfields is also known as 'Little India' due to a high percentage of Indian residents and businesses.
 
 
Popularly known as 'AK', Krishnan had a net worth exceeding Rs 40,000 crore (over $5 billion), as per the South China Morning Post. Beyond his corporate success, he was a devoted philanthropist and a practicing Buddhist, values mirrored in his family’s outlook on life.
 
His ventures included founding Maxis Berhad in 1993, now a leading Malaysian telecom provider. His portfolio extended to media through Astro, satellite operations via MEASAT, and oil and gas enterprises such as Bumi Armada and Pexco. He also maintained significant stakes in Maxis and Sri Lanka Telecom.
 
He once connected with cricket, as Aircel, a company he owned, sponsored IPL team Chennai Super Kings.
 
“He has made significant contributions to nation-building and the corporate world, and his philanthropic initiatives have touched many lives," a statement by his firm Usaha Tegas read.

More From This Section

UK

Former British soldier convicted of passing on sensitive info to Iran govt

Trafigura

Trafigura bets on carbon-credit market rebound amid new regulations

US China flag, US-China flag

China's chip industry faces new US sanctions amid rising tech tensions

Climate change, Forest fires, Wildfires

Landscape fires reason for 90% pollution related deaths globally: Study

Israel, Hezbollah

Lebanese displaced by war return home after Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

 
Krishnan is survived by two daughters and a son, who later became a Buddhist monk.
 
Ven Ajahn Siripanyo, Krishnan’s only son, made headlines last decade after he renounced a $5 billion inheritance at the age of 18 to embrace the life of a Buddhist monk. Rooted in his father’s devout Buddhist principles, Siripanyo’s decision was widely respected within the family.
 
As a forest monk, Siripanyo leads a life of renunciation, practicing meditation and relying on alms for sustenance. Based at the Dtao Dum Monastery, he adheres to Buddhist principles while maintaining occasional ties with his family.
 

Also Read

Pakistan, Pakistan protest

1,000 detained, 10 dead: What's behind Pakistan's latest political chaos?

Education loan

UGC introduces flexible degree timelines for undergraduate students

school, teacher, teaching, education, schools

Over 5,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities: Edu Ministry

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Explained: Issues with Delhi govt's 10,000 cr loan proposal from NSSF

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee backs Modi govt on Bangladesh violence, calls for action

Topics : BS Web Reports Malaysia Billionaire

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon