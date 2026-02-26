Online extortion centres in Myanmar, Cambodia completely dismantled: China

China's security officials claim to have "completely dismantled" Myanmar and Cambodia based notorious Chinese criminal gangs who terrorised the world with online extortion rackets forcing people to part with their hard-earned savings.

Thousands of people in India, China and several other countries were defrauded by these gangs operating in Thai-Myanmar borders and Cambodia.

By the end of 2025, Chinese courts nationwide had sentenced more than 41,000 individuals repatriated from northern Myanmar for their involvement in telecom fraud, executing 16 after death sentences were pronounced against them and sentenced 39 to life terms in jail, a spokesman of China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) said.

The notorious Ming and Bai family criminal gangs based in northern Myanmar have been completely dismantled, state-run Global Times quoted the spokesman as saying on Thursday.

More than 27,000 first-instance cases involving telecom fraud linked to northern Myanmar had been concluded by Chinese courts by the end of 2025, he said.

Among them, the cases of the Ming and Bai criminal gangs part of the widely-watched "four major families" criminal rings in northern Myanmar have completed all judicial proceedings.

A total of 39 individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment or harsher penalties, with 16 of them sentenced to death and executed immediately. The two major cross-border armed criminal groups have been completely dismantled, the spokesperson said.

China along with Thailand officials conducted raids into the massive networks built by the Chinese gangs along the Myanmar-Thai border enticing young people from different countries, including India and China, with lucrative job offers and later forced them to call people demanding huge sums threatening them with online arrests.

Earlier the Chinese Public Security Ministry said a total of 258,000 telecom fraud cases have been solved last year.

The ministry said it intercepted 3.6 billion fraudulent phone calls and 3.3 billion fraudulent text messages, and froze 21.707 billion yuan (USD 3.1 million) in fraud-related funds.

In response to the currently severe situation of telecom and online fraud crimes targeting China from Myanmar and Thailand, more than 7,600 Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in telecom fraud cases have been brought back to China, the ministry said.