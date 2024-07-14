Melania Trump urges US to 'ascend above hate' post Trump assassination bid

Melania also thanked those who stood by her in this challenging time, saying the wind of change had arrived. (Photo:PTI)

Melania Trump on Sunday urged Americans to "ascend above the hate" and work towards realising a world where "love transcends", hours after her husband and former US president Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt.

A 20-year-old gunman fired multiple shots at Trump, 78, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, injuring his right ear.

Melania, 54, in her first public response since her husband was injured, reflected on what the incident means for her and her family while calling for the country to ascend above the hate.

"This morning, ascend above the hate, the vitriol, and the simple-minded ideas that ignite violence. We all want a world where respect is paramount, family is first, and love transcends. We can realise this world again. Each of us must demand to get it back. We must insist that respect fills the cornerstone of our relationships again," she said in a statement.

In the statement posted on Sunday morning on X, Melania thanked Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials for protecting her husband.

She said she was thinking of her "fellow Americans" as she watched that violent bullet strike her husband.

"I realised my life, and Barron's life were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."



"America, the fabric of our gentle nation is tattered, but our courage and common sense must ascend and bring us back together as one," she said.

Offering her sympathy to the families of the innocent victims of the attack, Melania said: "Your need to summon your inner strength for such a terrible reason saddens me."



The shooting left one spectator dead and two others critically injured. The male attacker was also shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

The attack, described as a "heinous act" by a spokesperson for the Trump Campaign, is being investigated as an attempted assassination.

The gunman was identified by the FBI as Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park. He was registered to vote as a Republican.

"A monster who recognised my husband as an inhuman political machine attempted to ring out Donald's passion - his laughter, ingenuity, love of music, and inspiration. The core facets of my husband's life - his human side - were buried below the political machine. Donald, the generous and caring man who I have been with through the best of times and the worst of times," the statement said, urging Americans to not forget that differing opinions, policies, and political games were inferior to love.

"Our personal, structural, and life commitment - until death - is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings," she said, urging America to reunite.

"Dawn is here again. Let us reunite. Now."



Melania also thanked those who stood by her in this challenging time, saying the wind of change had arrived.

"I commend those of you who have reached out beyond the political divide thank you for remembering that every single politician is a man or a woman with a loving family," the statement added.

Trump, after the shooting incident, said on social media on Sunday: It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.

He said he would remain resilient and added, Our love goes out to the other victims and their families.

At this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win, he said.

I truly love our country and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our great nation this week from Wisconsin, indicating that he is going to attend the three-day Republican Party convention from Monday which will nominate him as the party's candidate in the November 5 presidential election.