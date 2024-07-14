Trump calls for USA to 'stand united' after surviving assassination bid

Trump, 78, survived the attempt on his life on Saturday when a 20-year-old shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear | Photo: Bloomberg

Former president Donald Trump on Sunday said the US must "stand united" and called for people to show "true character as Americans", remaining "strong and determined", after he survived an assassination attempt during a rally.

Trump, 78, survived the attempt on his life on Saturday when a 20-year-old shooter fired multiple shots at him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear. The shooting left one person attending the rally dead and two others in serious condition.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social platform, Trump said, It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening, CNN reported.

In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand united, and show our true character as Americans, remaining strong and determined, and not allowing evil to win, he said.

We will FEAR NOT, said Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee.

He said he would remain resilient and added, Our love goes out to the other victims and their families, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the Trump Campaign said the former president is fine after the heinous act.

The incident took place two days before the Republican National Convention starts in Milwaukee, where Trump will formally become the party's nominee for the November 5 presidential election.

He is expected to still attend the convention.

As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action, his campaign said.

President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again, his campaign said.

Addressing the nation about two hours after the shooting, President Joe Biden said We cannot allow this to be happening.

The idea that there's violence in America like this is just unheard of," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former presidents, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton have condemned the attack on Trump.

Harris says she is "relieved" Trump was not seriously injured.

"We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting," Harris said in a statement.

"Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence," she said.