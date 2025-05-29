Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CBI arrests 6, busts 2 illegal call centres for cheating Japanese citizens

CBI arrests 6, busts 2 illegal call centres for cheating Japanese citizens

The arrested were identified as Ashu Singh from Delhi, Kapil Ghakhar from Panipat, Rohit Maurya from Ayodhya, Shubham Jaiswal, Vivek Raj and Adarsh Kumar from Varanasi

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Representative Image: Preliminary analysis confirms that the scam leveraged advanced social engineering techniques and technical subterfuge to manipulate victims and extract money under false pretences. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The CBI arrested six people and dismantled two illegal call centres for allegedly cheating Japanese citizens using tech support scams, officials said Thursday.

After registering the case as part of its crackdown on cybercriminals in Operation Chakra V, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) worked closely with the Japan National Police Agency and Microsoft to identify the syndicate members and their locations. 

"This collaborative international engagement proved critical in identifying the perpetrators and tracing the operational structure of the syndicates, ultimately leading to the successful crackdown in India," the CBI said in a statement.

 

Once the locations were identified, the CBI teams swooped down on 19 locations in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday during which six alleged gang members were arrested and two illegal call centres were dismantled.

The arrested were identified as Ashu Singh from Delhi, Kapil Ghakhar from Panipat, Rohit Maurya from Ayodhya, Shubham Jaiswal, Vivek Raj and Adarsh Kumar from Varanasi. 

"The syndicate operated call centres designed to appear as legitimate customer service centres, through which victims were deceived into believing that their electronic devices were compromised," the CBI said, adding that under this pretext, victims were coerced into transferring funds into mule accounts.

The searches resulted in the seizure of a trove of digital evidence, devices and documents "indicative of the large-scale operations of the syndicate."  Preliminary analysis confirms that the scam leveraged advanced social engineering techniques and technical subterfuge to manipulate victims and extract money under false pretences.

More From This Section

Rains

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to trigger heavy rain in Odisha: IMD

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi lays foundation stone for gas distribution project in Bengal's Alipurduar

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

VP Dhankar urges farmers to explore agro products to increase income

Siddaramaiah

Let harmony prevail, communal hatred end in Mangaluru: CM Siddaramaiah

PM Modi in Gandhinagar

PM virtually inaugurates projects in Sikkim, unveils Atal statue

Topics : Delhi CBI Central Bureau of Investigation Japan Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon