Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Microsoft urges Trump to overhaul Biden's last AI-chip export curbs

Microsoft urges Trump to overhaul Biden's last AI-chip export curbs

In a blog post published on Thursday, the tech giant said these rules disadvantaged allies, including India, Switzerland and Israel,

Microsoft

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has urged President Donald Trump's team to ease export restrictions imposed on artificial intelligence chips in the closing days of the Biden administration, saying the measures should not extend to a group of U.S. allies.
 
In a blog post published on Thursday, the tech giant said these rules disadvantaged allies, including India, Switzerland and Israel, and limited the ability of U.S. tech companies to build and expand AI data centers in these countries. 
Tighter U.S. restrictions on the exports of advanced AI chips to Beijing are keeping American chipmakers and Big Tech from serving one of the largest markets for semiconductors, accelerating a global race for AI infrastructure dominance. 
 
Market leader Nvidia, whose AI chips power applications such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, could be worst hit by the curbs, after prior restrictions limited exports of most of its graphics processors to Beijing. 
In the final days of the Joe Biden administration, the U.S. government said it would further restrict AI chip and technology exports, divvying up the world to keep advanced computing power in the U.S. while finding more ways to block China's access.

Also Read

Microsoft

Microsoft removes employees from meeting for protesting AI deal with Israel

Tech Wrap February 26

Tech wrap Feb 26: AI-powered Alexa, Samsung Galaxy A-series, MS Office apps

Microsoft 365

Microsoft evaluates ads-supported free version of Office apps on Windows

Tech Wrap February 25

Tech wrap Feb 25: Nothing Phone 3a series, Microsoft Bing, Google Pixel 9a

PremiumA chip off the quantum block: Microsoft's breakthrough reshapes computing

A chip off the quantum block: Microsoft's breakthrough reshapes computing

Such restrictions could conversely lead to Beijing gaining a leg-up in the AI race, by forcing some allies to turn to the Chinese market in the absence of sufficient supply of U.S. tech, Microsoft said. 
"Left unchanged, the Biden rule will give China a strategic advantage in spreading over time its own AI technology, echoing its rapid ascent in 5G telecommunications a decade ago," the company said. 
While sanctioned telecommunications equipment maker Huawei and its domestic peers have struggled to match Nvidia in building top-end chips that could compete with U.S. products, Chinese startup DeepSeek's inference-focused, low-cost models could present an opening, analysts have said. 
The Biden administration's sweeping restrictions introduced in January "will become a gift to China's rapidly expanding AI sector", Microsoft said. 
According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on Microsoft's proposals earlier on Thursday, Trump administration officials are weighing steps to strengthen the restrictions while simplifying the export-control rules. 
The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

More From This Section

Donald trump, Trump

'Gold cards' can help firms hire Ivy League, other US univ grads: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump vows tariffs on Mexico, Canada from Mar 4, China faces extra 10%

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel army admits Oct 7 failures, probe may add pressure on Netanyahu

Intuitive Machine, moon mission

Private firm launches Athena lander to moon in latest lunar mission rush

DeepSeek, AI, tech

DeepSeek emerges as a global force in China's rapidly growing AI industry

Topics : Joe Biden Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon