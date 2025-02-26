Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech wrap Feb 26: AI-powered Alexa, Samsung Galaxy A-series, MS Office apps

Tech wrap Feb 26: AI-powered Alexa, Samsung Galaxy A-series, MS Office apps

Amazon to unveil AI-powered Alexa. Samsung launching Galaxy A series smartphones next week. Microsoft evaluates ads-supported free version of Office apps. Adobe launches Photoshop app for iPhones

Tech Wrap February 26

Tech Wrap February 26

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Amazon is expected to host an in-person event in New York, US, on February 26, where it may announce an AI-enhanced version of its voice assistant, Alexa. The upgraded Alexa is anticipated to integrate generative AI for improved conversational interactions and better handling of complex commands. Additionally, Amazon is likely to introduce new Echo speakers, including updated versions of the Echo and Echo Dot.
   
Samsung has revealed plans to launch three new Galaxy A series smartphones in India next week. The line-up will include successors to the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 from last year, while the third device is expected to be the Galaxy A26. Though specific details remain undisclosed, Samsung has confirmed the new models will offer an updated design, enhanced durability, and improved security.
 
 

Also Read

Amazon Alexa

Amazon may unveil AI-powered Alexa, Echo devices on Feb 26: What to expect

Tech Wrap February 6

Tech wrap Feb 6: Google Gemini 2.0, Amazon Alexa, Realme P3 Pro launch

Amazon Alexa

Amazon could release AI-enhanced Alexa assistant on Feb 26: What to expect

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot review: A perfect smart accessory for your bedside table

Afghanistan vs England live score updates

AFG vs ENG LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Zadran continues to attack; AFG eying 300 plus score

 
Microsoft is reportedly exploring an ad-supported version of its Office suite. According to a report by Beebom, this edition will provide free access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Office applications while displaying advertisements. However, some premium features available in the paid versions will not be included in the free offering.
   
Adobe has introduced a Photoshop mobile app for iPhones, with an Android version expected later this year. This launch extends key Photoshop functionalities—previously available only on desktops and iPads—to mobile users, catering to both professional designers and mobile-first creators.
   
Taiwanese electronics brand MSI has expanded its laptop offerings with models powered by Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, targeting both gamers and professionals. The new range includes updates to MSI’s Titan, Raider, Stealth, Vector, and VenturePro line-ups. The company stated that the laptops' design is inspired by the Norse mythological concept of Yggdrasil.
   
The Noise Master Buds, featuring audio technology developed in collaboration with Bose, are now available for purchase in India. As the first model in Noise’s Master Series, these earbuds offer premium features, including Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with adaptive sound isolation, spatial audio, and support for advanced Bluetooth audio codecs.
   
WhatsApp has begun rolling out its voice message transcription feature in India. First announced in November last year, the feature leverages on-device processing to convert voice messages into text. It has started appearing on WhatsApp’s Android app and is expected to be available on iOS soon.
   
Edtech company upGrad has allocated Rs 100 crore to establish an AI incubator aimed at fostering innovation in education and skill development, a senior company executive stated.

More From This Section

PremiumSandiip Bhammer, founder & co-managing partner, Green Frontier Capital

Green Frontier Capital to invest Rs 100 cr in climate-tech firms this year

Microsoft 365

Microsoft evaluates ads-supported free version of Office apps on Windows

WhatsApp voice message transcript

WhatsApp starts rolling out voice message transcripts in India: How to use

Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35

Samsung launching new Galaxy A-series smartphones next week: What to expect

Photoshop app on iPhone

Adobe launches Photoshop app for iPhones with desktop-like editing tools

Topics : Amazon Alexa Samsung Galaxy Microsoft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outBuy now, Pay LaterEnd of EB-5 visaLatest News LIVETrump's AI vision of GazaAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriMMRDA-Systra DisputeIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon