close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Millions of Americans may suffer if debt showdown not solved in 30 days

The jobs, benefits and financial security of millions of Americans could start disappearing in a month as Republican House leverages debt showdown to try to force big spending cuts on President Biden

IANS Washington
US flag, US, united states

Photo: pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The jobs, benefits and financial security of millions of Americans could start disappearing in less than a month as the Republican House leverages a debt showdown to try to force big spending cuts on President Joe Biden, the media reported.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday issued a stark warning that the US government could run out of money to pay its obligations as soon as June 1 unless Congress raises its borrowing authority.

Failure to do so could trigger a domestic and international financial catastrophe, CNN reported.

Yellen wrote to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that unless Congress acted, it would cause "severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position, and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests".

Experts have warned of a potential crisis on the scale of the 2008 financial meltdown, with the threat of benefits not being paid to veterans and senior citizens, and halts to military funding and vital government programs, CNN reported.

Her letter swiftly turned what has for weeks been a theoretical threat of a default sometime this summer into a real-time nightmare with a flashing deadline, leaving little time for McCarthy and Biden to find a way to save the economy.

Also Read

Prez Biden, top lawmakers to discuss debt limit at White House May 9

Indian American Richard Verma to be Dy Secy of US State Department

Biden tells Democrats he wants South Carolina as 1st voting state: Report

US President Biden prepares to announce re-election campaign next week

US Prez Biden says he'll announce on 2024 re-elections 'relatively soon'

Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner

6 injured after gas explosion at recycling plant in Australia's Victoria

Ukraine apologises for Goddess Kali tweet, says it respects Indian culture

Hollywood writers go on strike for better pay amid Guild, studios deadlock

ADB may look at fresh issuance of rupee denominated bonds for resources

Yellen's letter may also go some way to sparking alarm on Wall Street about the situation after a period in which investors appeared sanguine that the perennially dysfunctional Congress would likely step back from the precipice at the last minute, CNN reported.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States US economy

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google-owned Youtube is rolling out new advertisement format for Shorts

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

APSEZ cargo handling up 9% in FY23, customs receipts rise 96% in 2 yrs

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

HSBC's profit jumped by $1.5 billon from acquisition of SVB's UK arm

HSBC
2 min read

Nirmala Sitharaman meets ADB chief, says India remains key partner

Annual general meeting of ADB
1 min read

Google I/O event 2023 will take place on May 10, here's the full details

Google
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

Geoffrey Hinton
2 min read

Royalty burden? King's coronation may tip UK economy into contraction in Q2

King Charles and Queen Camilla walk outside Buckingham Palace, following the passing away of Queen Elizabeth
4 min read

IMF raises Asia's growth forecast to 4.6%; India, China to be key drivers

IMF, International Monetary Fund
2 min read

US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April

manufacturing
2 min read

UN Secretary-General sends relief coordinator to Sudan to address crisis

United Nations
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon