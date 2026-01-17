Minneapolis protesters win court ruling limiting ICE use of force

By Erik Larson

A judge restricted the use of force by ICE officers in Minneapolis after protesters complained of widespread abuse that violated their constitutional rights, in a suit that’s taken on fresh urgency after a federal agent shot and killed a woman in her car.

US District Judge Katherine Menendez on Friday isssed a temporary injunction limiting when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can deploy chemical irritants into crowds. The order also bars agents from retaliating against peaceful protesters for exercising their free-speech rights.

The ruling came after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy US military forces to Minnesota in order to quell protests in response to violent encounters involving ICE agents. The city has been the epicenter of anti-ICE protests since an officer shot and killed Renee Good during a confrontation on Jan. 7.