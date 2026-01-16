Trump may slap tariffs on countries that don't back his Greenland plans
Donald Trump warns he may impose tariffs on countries that oppose his plan for US control over Greenland, citing national security concerns
Reuters Washington
President Donald Trump on Friday said he may put a tariff on countries that do not support his plan for the United States to control Greenland.
"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because need Greenland for national security," Trump said at a White House health event.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:39 PM IST