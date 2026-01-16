Friday, January 16, 2026 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump may slap tariffs on countries that don't back his Greenland plans

Trump may slap tariffs on countries that don't back his Greenland plans

Donald Trump warns he may impose tariffs on countries that oppose his plan for US control over Greenland, citing national security concerns

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

Reuters Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:39 PM IST

President Donald Trump on Friday said he may put a tariff on countries that do not support his plan for the United States to control Greenland.
 
"I may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland, because need Greenland for national security," Trump said at a White House health event.
 

Topics : Donald Trump US tariffs US Foreign policy

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:39 PM IST

