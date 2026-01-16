Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance witnesses rift ahead of polls in Bangladesh

A major Islamic political party announced its exit from the Jamaat-e-Islami-led grand alliance Friday, effectively ending an initiative to consolidate all pro-Islamic votes in "one box" in Bangladesh's upcoming general elections.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Senior Joint Secretary-General Gazi Ataur Rahman told reporters that his party has decided to quit the 11-party alliance after being deprived of justice regarding seat allocations. He also accused the Jamaat-led grouping of deviating from Islamic ideals.

The Bangladesh Islami Andolan will take part in the election on its own. We will contest in 268 (out of 300 parliamentary) seats, Ataur Rahman said, adding that in the rest of the constituencies they would cast votes to eligible candidates.

Ataur Rahman said the Jamaat chief spoke about settling matters with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's Chairman Tarique Rahman, without holding any discussion with the Islami Andolan.

The announcement formally ended Andolan's participation in the Jamaat-led alliance.

The development came a day after the grand alliance meeting decided to allocate 179 seats to Jamaat and 30 to student-led National Citizen Party (NCP), leaving 47 vacant for Islami Andolan, which boycotted the meeting.

Jamaat is Bangladesh's largest Islamic political party, while Islami Andolon is presumed to have a huge support base.

The BNP has emerged as the frontrunner in the changed political landscape. The interim government has suspended all activities of deposed premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League.

The Islamic political groups and parties recently formed the grand alliance in an effort to consolidate the votes of their supporters under what was called the one box policy, despite ideological differences among the parties.

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman's remarks seeking to work together as we did in the past, after a meeting with BNP Chairman on January 1, irked the Islami Andolon.

"We were astonished to hear Jamaat Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman clearly state that if they come to power, they will govern the country according to existing laws (instead of Islamic Sharia), Ataur Rahman said.

He alleged that the Jamaat came to an understanding ahead of the polls, creating concerns if it will be a staged election.

"Jamaat's slogan was 'we want Allah's law, we want the rule of honest people.' But now that an environment for their coming to power emerged, they are retreating from that position and prioritising power above all else," Ataur Rahman said.