close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok, to face legal challenges

Under the legislation, TikTok and app stores, like those operated by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, could face fines of as much as $10,000 for violations

Bloomberg
TikTok

Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 8:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Mystery balloon discovery over Montana missile fields cancels US-China trip

PM Modi hails growth of dairy sector, milk production in last 8 years

Supreme Court to hear arguments over Biden's deportation policy today

RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project

Coal India's production rises 17% to 412.6 MT in April-Nov period

Pakistan braces for more unrest amid fears of Imran Khan's arrest

Confident of budget deal, Biden declares 'America will not default'

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

French court upholds Sarkozy's 3 year sentence in corruption case

'More likely than not': Rise in world temp to breach 1.50C by 2027

Topics : United States TikTok Data Privacy

First Published: May 18 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Montana becomes first US state to ban TikTok, to face legal challenges

TikTok
4 min read

Confident of budget deal, Biden declares 'America will not default'

Joe Biden
6 min read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

gold, gold prices
2 min read

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over Indian prison system, safety

Wikimedia Commons
2 min read

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Rana
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Not stepping down as Tesla CEO, company will start advertising soon: Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla
3 min read

Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel, House of Windsor,Markle,Prince Harry,Carriage,Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,Meghan Markle,Movie, TV Production & Distribution,actress,Archbishop,Prince,David Conner,George's Hall,Kensington Palace,Queen,Cas
2 min read

How US banks, Fed are prepping for default and the chaos which might follow

Jerome Powell
6 min read

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Health, healthcare
4 min read

Pak Police surround Imran Khan's home in search of '30-40 terrorists'

Imran Khan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon