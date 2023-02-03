JUST IN
'Beyond imagination': Pakistan PM on IMF fund bailout conditions
Business Standard

Mystery balloon discovery over Montana missile fields cancels US-China trip

Pentagon said at midday Friday that a Chinese spy balloon had moved eastward and was over the central United States, and that the US rejected China's claims that it was not being used for surveillance

Topics
United States | China | US Pentagon

AP  |  Washington 

Pentagon
Pentagon (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Pentagon said at midday Friday that a Chinese spy balloon had moved eastward and was over the central United States, and that the U.S. rejected China's claims that it was not being used for surveillance.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, refused to provide details on exactly where the balloon was or whether there was any new consideration of shooting it down. The military had ruled that option out, officials had said, due to potential risks to people on the ground.

Ryder said it was at an altitude of about 60,000 feet, was maneuverable and had changed course. He said it currently was posing no threat. He said there was only one balloon being tracked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 23:58 IST

`
