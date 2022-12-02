JUST IN
RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project
China's lockdown impact yet to be felt by pharma, consumer durable industry
Orchid Pharma board approves QIP programme to raise Rs 500 crore
Larsen & Toubro closes $107 million sustainability-linked loan with SMBC
Accenture partners with AWS to launch cloud acceleration platform
BCG carves out a new unit for its digital transformation capabilities
Two-wheeler sales extend recovery; Hero MotoCorp posts 15.5% growth
Nov car sales zoom to record high; Maruti, Hyundai post double-digit growth
JSW to invest Rs 1 trillion in Odisha in various sectors: Sajjan Jindal
Paytm expects blended payment margin to stabilise at 5-7 bp on GMV
You are here: Home » Companies » News
China's lockdown impact yet to be felt by pharma, consumer durable industry
Mahua Acharya resigns as managing director, CEO of state-owned CESL
Business Standard

RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project

On October 28, the Gujarat-based steel maker AMNS India kicked off the Rs 60,000-cr expansion project to scale up the capacity of its steel plant to 15 million tonnes (MT) from about 9 MT at present

Topics
RINL | steel | ArcelorMittal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Steel
Structural steel is a type of steel used for making construction materials.

Visakhapatnam-based RINL has supplied 1,800 tonnes of structural steel to AMNS India for its expansion project in Hazira, Gujarat.

On October 28, the Gujarat-based steel maker AMNS India kicked off the Rs 60,000-crore expansion project to scale up the capacity of its steel plant to 15 million tonnes (MT) from about 9 MT at present.

"#RINL Ahmedabad & @larsentoubro officials flagged off first consignment of structural steel (1800 tons) to ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, Hazira for the expansion project," Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) said in a Tweet.

Structural steel is a type of steel used for making construction materials.

Under the Ministry of Steel, RINL is among the top six steel producers in the country with an annual capacity of about 7.5 million tonnes.

ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India is a joint venture (JV) company of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.

In 2019, the two companies completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it to AMNS India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on RINL

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 00:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.