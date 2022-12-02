RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project

Visakhapatnam-based has supplied 1,800 tonnes of structural to AMNS India for its expansion project in Hazira, .

On October 28, the Gujarat-based maker AMNS India kicked off the Rs 60,000-crore expansion project to scale up the capacity of its plant to 15 million tonnes (MT) from about 9 MT at present.

"# Ahmedabad & @larsentoubro officials flagged off first consignment of structural steel (1800 tons) to Nippon Steel, Hazira for the expansion project," Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) said in a Tweet.

Structural steel is a type of steel used for making construction materials.

Under the Ministry of Steel, is among the top six steel producers in the country with an annual capacity of about 7.5 million tonnes.

Nippon Steel (AMNS) India is a joint venture (JV) company of Luxembourg-based and Nippon Steel of Japan.

In 2019, the two completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat, and later renamed it to AMNS India.

