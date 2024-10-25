Business Standard
Morgan Stanley says CEO Ted Pick to succeed James Gorman as chairman

The longtime former CEO was just this week named as chair of the Walt Disney Co. board where he's been helping the company find a successor to Bob Iger

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick will become chairman of the board in January. | Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

By Sridhar Natarajan
 
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer Ted Pick will become chairman of the board in January, replacing his predecessor James Gorman.
 
Gorman had said in May that he would step down at the end of the year, and Pick was expected to replace him in that role. In a nod of respect to Gorman, the bank said he will take on the title of “chair emeritus” after leaving the board, according to a statement Thursday.
 
The longtime former CEO was just this week named as chair of the Walt Disney Co. board where he’s been helping the company find a successor to Bob Iger.
 
 
Pick took over from Gorman as CEO at the start of the year and is fresh off the bank’s best earnings-day performance after reporting results earlier this month that exceeded expectations. Under Pick, the stock has climbed 27.8 per cent this year.
 
Topics : Morgan Stanley Walt Disney Chief executive officer

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST

