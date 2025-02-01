Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Most US govt websites online and accessible despite reported pause plan

Most US govt websites online and accessible despite reported pause plan

Trump has moved quickly to quash federal diversity initiatives since taking office on Jan. 20

US flag, US, united states

Most US government websites appeared to be online and accessible on Friday. Photo: pexels

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Most US government websites appeared to be online and accessible on Friday, after a source familiar with the matter said Trump administration officials would put a pause on most sites after 5 p.m. ET. 
The plan to pull some websites down temporarily was first reported by CBS News, which said the move was designed to remove diversity-related content. Fox News reported it was aimed at eliminating diversity content and any language opposed to Trump's agenda. 
Shortly after 5 p.m., the US Census website went down for some users. It was not immediately clear if any other websites had gone down. The Treasury and State Department websites were among government sites that were still online. 
 
It was not immediately clear how long any affected websites would be down. 
Asked earlier whether government websites would be shut down this evening to be scrubbed of information on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Trump told reporters: 

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

Blocking all funding to 'woke programmes', says US State Department

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing

What is ChatGPT Gov? OpenAI's new AI tool for built for US government use

Donald trump, Trump

State Department halts new funding for nearly all US aid programmes

White House

Irritated with WADA, US Congress may give govt authority to stop payments

Donald Trump, Trump

Not sure if US should be spending anything on Nato, says Donald Trump

"I don't know. It doesn't sound like a bad idea to me." "I think DEI is dead, so (if) they want to scrub the websites, that's OK with me," he added. 
Trump has moved quickly to quash federal diversity initiatives since taking office on Jan. 20, drawing criticism from rights advocates who fear he is rolling back progress the United States has made to overcome discrimination. 
While Trump's orders have been celebrated by some supporters and allies, they have been criticized by advocacy groups who say they might deepen inequities and undo decades of progress made to enshrine civil rights protections for marginalized groups.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump moves to cancel recent union agreements with federal workers

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump targets FAA diversity efforts in plane crash probe without any proof

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Former Fed employee arrested for leaking US trade secrets to China: US DoJ

american airlines crash

Black box search in DC plane crash: What is it and how does it work?

Donald trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada loom; these goods are in the crosshairs

Topics : US government website Donald Trump Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon