Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 08:50 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada loom; these goods are in the crosshairs

Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada loom; these goods are in the crosshairs

The business between the North American nations now exceeds China, totalling $1.8 trillion in 2023

Donald trump, Trump

Trump said that he hasn't yet decided whether to include Canadian and Mexico oil in the tariffs. Photo: Bloomberg

AP Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 8:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said this week that tariffs on US neighbours Canada and Mexico will arrive Saturday. The two nations are not only close geographically, but economically as well.

The business between the North American nations now exceeds China, totalling $1.8 trillion in 2023. That is far greater than the $643 billion in commerce that the US did with China in that same year. 

Following are just a few imported goods that could be hit first.

A grenade' lobbed into auto production  For decades, auto companies have built supply chains that cross the borders of the United States, Mexico and Canada. More than one in five of the cars and light trucks sold in the United States were built in Canada or Mexico, according to S&P Global Mobility.

 

In 2023, the United States imported $ 69 billion worth of cars and light trucks from Mexico more than any other country -- and $ 37 billion from Canada. Another $ 78 billion in auto parts came from Mexico and $ 20 billion from Canada. The engines in Ford F-series pickups and the iconic Mustang sports coupe, for instance, come from Canada.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Latest LIVE: Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in Jan 6 Capitol attack investigation

Donald Trump, Trump

Mexico, Canada race to prevent Trump's 25% tariffs before deadline

Budget 2025

Market Today: Budget 2025; Fiscal Deficit; Trump tariffs; Gold; SMID stocks

Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General

Trump's tech buddies won't escape US scrutiny, warns Texas Attorney General

PremiumSiddharth Mittal, CEO & MD, Biocon Limited

Biocon Biologics investors are more confident after revenue growth: Mittal

You have engines and car seats and other things that cross the border multiple times before going into a finished vehicle,' said Cato's Lincicome. You have American parts going to Mexico to be put into vehicles that are then shipped back to the United States.

You throw 25 per cent tariffs into all that, and it's just a grenade.'  In a report Tuesday, S&P Global Mobility reckoned that importers are likely to pass most, if not all, of this (cost) increase to consumers.' TD Economics notes that average US car prices could rise by around $ 3,000 this at a time when the average new car already goes for $ 50,000 and the average used car for $ 26,000, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Higher prices at the pump  Canada is by far America's biggest foreign supplier of crude oil. From January through November last year, Canada shipped the US $ 90 billion worth of crude, well ahead of No. 2 Mexico at $ 11 billion.

For many US refineries, there's not much choice. Canada produces the type of crude oil that American refineries are geared to process,' Lincicome said.

It's a heavier crude. All the fracking and all the oil and gas we make here in the United States or most of it is a lighter crude that a lot of American refineries don't process, particularly in the Midwest.'  Trump said Thursday that he hasn't yet decided whether to include Canadian and Mexico oil in the tariffs he still plans impose Saturday.

If he did tax Canadian oil imports, Lincicome said, how the heck does that shake out? My guess is that it shakes out just through higher gas prices, particularly in the Midwest.' TD Economics figures that Trump's tariffs could push up US gasoline prices by 30 cents to 70 cents a gallon.

Expensive avocados, just in time for the Super Bowl  For American consumers still exasperated by high grocery prices, a trade war with Canada and Mexico could be painful. In 2023, the US bought more than $ 45 billion in agricultural products from Mexico including 63 per cent of imported vegetables and 47 per cent of fruits and nuts. Farm imports from Canada came to $ 40 billion. A 25 per cent tariff could push prices up.

Grocery stores operate on really tiny margins,' Lincicome said. They can't eat the tariffs ... especially when you talk about things like avocados that basically all of them 90 per cent -- come from Mexico. You're talking about guacamole tariffs right before the Super Bowl.'  US farmers are nervous, too, that Canada and Mexico will retaliate by slapping tariffs on American products such as soybeans and corn. That's what happened in the first Trump administration. China and other targets of Trump tariffs hit back by targeting the president's supporters in rural America.

Exports of soybeans and other farm products dropped, so Trump spent billions of US taxpayer money to reimburse farmers for lost sales.

President Trump was as good as his word,' said Mark McHargue, a Central City, Nebraska, farmer who grows corn, soybeans, popcorn and raises hogs. It did take the sting out of it. That's for sure.' But he would prefer to see the government push to open foreign markets to American farm exports.

We would rather get our money from the market,' said McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. It doesn't feel great to get a government check.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico likely to take effect today

Philadelphia plane crash, plane crash

Plane with at least 6 crashes in Philadelphia, sets multiple homes ablaze

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US to deploy 1,000 more troops to boost Trump's immigration crackdown

White House

Second federal judge orders to pause Trump admin efforts to freeze funding

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump admin likely to fire FBI agents involved in probe against president

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Mexico Canada tariffs Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsIndia vs England 4th T20 LIVE
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon