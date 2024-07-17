Muharram 2024: Top 30 quotes to share on Imam Hussain's martyrdom day

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic New Year for Muslims across the world. It holds special significance among the followers of Islam.
On the first day of Muharram, most Muslims mark the first day of the Islamic calendar. Islamic New Year follows the Lunar cycle, unlike the Gregorian calendar, which follows the solar cycle. This is also known as the Hijri calendar marking the beginning of the new year on the first day of the Muharram month.
Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram month, is observed with grief, despair and mourning as Hazrat Imam Hussain (Husayn ibn Ali), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred heartlessly during the battle of Karbala that took place between Hazrat Imam Hussain (Husayn ibn Ali) and his opponents.
On the occasion of the Muharram, here are the top quotes to share with your family and friends.
30 best quotes on Muharram
- "Muharram is the month in which justice rose against injustice and truth stood up against falsehood."
- "The martyrdom of Hussain is a symbol of the victory of the oppressed over the oppressor."
- "Muharram is not just a remembrance; it's a reminder of the stand for truth and justice."
- "In the battle of Karbala, Hussain taught us that standing up for truth is the ultimate victory."
- "The tragedy of Karbala is a reminder that in the face of tyranny, we must remain steadfast in our faith."
- "Muharram is the time to reflect on the sacrifices made for justice and righteousness."
- "The message of Muharram is clear: no matter how great the adversity, never compromise on your principles."
- "Hussain’s sacrifice in Karbala is a timeless symbol of bravery and devotion to the truth."
- "Muharram is a lesson for humanity, reminding us that truth and justice will always prevail over tyranny."
- "In Muharram, we honour the ultimate sacrifice made in the name of faith and righteousness."
- "The spirit of Muharram inspires us to remain resolute in our commitment to justice and humanity."
- "Hussain's stand at Karbala is a beacon of hope for those who fight against oppression and injustice."
- "The battle of Karbala is a testament to the unyielding spirit of those who stand for what is right."
- "Muharram teaches us the value of patience, sacrifice, and unwavering faith in the face of adversity."
- "The tragedy of Karbala is a reminder that the path of righteousness is often fraught with trials and tribulations."
- "Hussain’s sacrifice is a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of faith and the power of truth."
- "The message of Muharram is eternal: stand firm in your beliefs, no matter the cost."
- "In the face of injustice, Muharram teaches us to remain strong and unwavering in our convictions."
- "Karbala is a reminder that even in the darkest times, the light of truth and justice will always shine through."
- "The story of Karbala is a powerful example of the triumph of faith and righteousness over tyranny."
- "Muharram reminds us that the path of truth and justice is often paved with sacrifice and hardship."
- "The martyrdom of Hussain in Karbala is a lesson in courage, faith, and the unwavering pursuit of justice."
- "Muharram is a time to honour the sacrifice of those who stood up for truth and justice, even in the face of death."
- "The spirit of Karbala lives on, inspiring us to stand up for what is right, no matter the cost."
- "Muharram is a reminder that true victory lies in standing up for justice and righteousness."
- "Hussain's stand at Karbala is a timeless reminder that the fight for truth and justice is never in vain."
- "The message of Muharram is one of hope, courage, and unwavering faith in the face of adversity."
- "Karbala teaches us that the path of righteousness is often difficult, but it is always worth the struggle."
- "The sacrifice of Hussain in Karbala is a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of faith and truth."
- "Muharram is a time to reflect on the importance of standing up for justice, even in the face of overwhelming odds."