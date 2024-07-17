Muharram 2024: Top 30 quotes to share on Imam Hussain's martyrdom day

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic New Year for Muslims across the world. It holds special significance among the followers of Islam.

On the first day of Muharram, most Muslims mark the first day of the Islamic calendar. Islamic New Year follows the Lunar cycle, unlike the Gregorian calendar, which follows the solar cycle. This is also known as the Hijri calendar marking the beginning of the new year on the first day of the Muharram month.

Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram month, is observed with grief, despair and mourning as Hazrat Imam Hussain (Husayn ibn Ali), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was martyred heartlessly during the battle of Karbala that took place between Hazrat Imam Hussain (Husayn ibn Ali) and his opponents.