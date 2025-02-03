Business Standard

Elon Musk says 'time to die' for USAID as officials are put on leave

Elon Musk says 'time to die' for USAID as officials are put on leave

Elon Musk, appointed by Trump to lead DOGE, called USAID a 'criminal organisation' after officials blocked his task force from restricted areas at its DC headquarters

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Image: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
Feb 03 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has publicly criticised the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), calling it a "criminal organisation." This statement follows reports that two senior security officials at USAID were placed on leave after denying DOGE representatives access to classified information.
 
“Time for it to die,” Musk wrote on his social media platform, X.
 

Dispute over classified access

 
The issue began when USAID’s Director of Security, John Voorhees, and his deputy, Brian McGill, reportedly denied DOGE personnel access to secure areas within USAID headquarters in Washington, DC, due to the lack of appropriate security clearances. Following this, both officials were placed on administrative leave, according to media reports citing unnamed sources.
 
 
Despite the initial denial, DOGE representatives eventually accessed secure areas after the incident, reported CNN.
 
Meanwhile, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed the reports as inaccurate, labeling them “fake news.” However, Katie Miller, a DOGE official, acknowledged on X that “no classified material was accessed without proper security clearances.”

Concerns over USAID's future

 
The incident has led to speculation that US President Donald Trump, who established DOGE via executive order, may seek to significantly reduce or even dismantle USAID. Recently, USAID’s website was temporarily offline, with limited information available under the Department of State’s website, prompting questions about the agency's future structure.
 
“President Trump spent two weeks addressing USAID operations, and now his team appears focused on restructuring the agency,” said Senator Chris Coons (D-Delaware) on X. “These individuals play key roles in global development and security.”
 
Jeremy Konyndyk, former Director of USAID’s Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance, noted that eliminating USAID without Congressional approval could raise legal concerns related to the separation of powers.
 

Musk, DOGE and data

 
Musk’s involvement in government affairs, despite not holding elected office, has attracted attention from lawmakers. Reports from The New York Times and the Associated Press indicated that DOGE had accessed the federal payment system, which contains sensitive personal data of US citizens.
 
“The people elected Donald Trump to be President — not Elon Musk,” said Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). “Oversight of classified information must be handled carefully to protect national security.”
 

Foreign aid and policy shifts

 
Trump also announced plans to freeze aid to South Africa, citing land reform policies recently enacted there. In 2023, the US allocated nearly $440 million in assistance to South Africa. Trump stated that this freeze would remain until a “full investigation” is conducted.
 
The US is the world’s largest foreign aid donor, distributing $72 billion in assistance to nearly 180 countries in 2023, with more than half administered through USAID. While foreign aid accounts for less than 1 per cent of the federal budget, it plays a significant role in US foreign policy and international development.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

