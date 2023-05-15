close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Musk loses appeal of 'Twitter sitter' dispute with SEC over Tesla posts

The court in Manhattan on Monday ruled against Musk's free speech claims just days after a three-judge panel heard arguments in the case on Thursday

Bloomberg
Musk, Elon Musk

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Bob Van Voris

A federal appeals court rejected Elon Musk’s challenge to his 2018 agreement with the the US Securities and Exchange Commission that required him to have his Twitter posts related to Tesla Inc. screened.
 
The court in Manhattan on Monday ruled against Musk’s free speech claims just days after a three-judge panel heard arguments in the case on Thursday.
Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and now the owner of Twitter Inc., had claimed that the agreement with the SEC violated the First Amendment to the US Constitution and that the agency was harassing him. The court quickly rejected those arguments in a seven-page order.

“We see no evidence to support Musk’s contention that the SEC has used the consent decree to conduct bad-faith, harassing investigations of his protected speech,” the panel said, upholding a lower-court ruling last year.
Ellyde Thompson, who argued the case for Musk on Thursday, didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment on the ruling.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

Elon Musk sells another $3.58 bn worth of Tesla stock, purpose unknown

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know

Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal wins EU's approval

NATO mulls security guarantees for Ukraine but wary of igniting a war

Suella Braverman warns immigration threatens UK's 'national character'

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness Records

Bank actively seeking ESG debt deals, says C Suisse's MD after takeover


Musk has been battling with the SEC over his social media posts since he tweeted in 2018 that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private, sending shares of the electric car maker surging. The regulator sued, claiming Musk and Tesla had misled shareholders. Musk and Tesla settled with the SEC, with each paying $20 million and agreeing that Musk’s Tesla-related tweets would be reviewed before he posts them.
Last year, US District Judge Lewis Liman refused to release Musk from the deal and end his “Twitter Sitter” requirement, saying the CEO was “simply bemoaning that he felt like he had to agree to it at the time” and now “wishes that he had not.” Liman also denied Musk’s effort to block an SEC subpoena seeking information on his tweets.


Topics : Elon Musk Twitter Tesla

First Published: May 15 2023 | 9:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal wins EU's approval

Gaming, gaming industry
3 min read

NATO mulls security guarantees for Ukraine but wary of igniting a war

NATO
3 min read

Pilot compares Raj with K'taka, asks govt to fulfill promise on corruption

Sachin Pilot
4 min read

Karnataka CM race: Three Congress central observers meet Kharge in Delhi

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Aryan Khan case: As CBI books Sameer Wankhede, here's all you need to know

Drugs case: NCB, Sameer Wankhede move court against extortion allegations
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE updates: DK Shivakumar cancels Delhi visit amid Congress tussle

Congress
6 min read

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
3 min read

IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

chart
2 min read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Imran Khan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon