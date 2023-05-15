Musk loses appeal of 'Twitter sitter' dispute with SEC over Tesla posts

By Bob Van Voris

A federal appeals court rejected Elon Musk’s challenge to his 2018 agreement with the the US Securities and Exchange Commission that required him to have his Twitter posts related to Tesla Inc. screened.





Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer and now the owner of Twitter Inc., had claimed that the agreement with the SEC violated the First Amendment to the US Constitution and that the agency was harassing him. The court quickly rejected those arguments in a seven-page order. The court in Manhattan on Monday ruled against Musk’s free speech claims just days after a three-judge panel heard arguments in the case on Thursday.



Ellyde Thompson, who argued the case for Musk on Thursday, didn’t immediately return a phone message seeking comment on the ruling. “We see no evidence to support Musk’s contention that the SEC has used the consent decree to conduct bad-faith, harassing investigations of his protected speech,” the panel said, upholding a lower-court ruling last year.

