close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NATO mulls security guarantees for Ukraine but wary of igniting a war

Ukraine has applied to join NATO but for that to happen, all 31 current members would have to agree. Most of the allies oppose letting the country in at a time when a war is raging

AP Brussels
NATO

NATO

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NATO leaders are discussing ways to ensure that Ukraine does not come under attack from Russia again once the war is over, but they are concerned about doing anything that might drag the organization into a wider conflict, the head of the military alliance said on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking security guarantees from the 31-nation alliance to ward off any future attack from Ukraine's neighbour.

Some countries are weighing what could be done to avoid a repeat of the war. Russia already annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

There are consultations that are going on, ahead of a summit involving US President Joe Biden and his counterparts in Lithuania on July 11-12, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an interview with his predecessor, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, at a conference in Copenhagen.

Stoltenberg declined to provide details about those talks.

NATO allies benefit from a collective security guarantee so called Article 5 of the organisation's founding Washington Treaty which ensures that an attack on any one of their number would be considered an attack on them all.

Also Read

Ukraine needs more than a $30 billion arsenal for counterstrike on Russia

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Ukrainian city

Nato chief fears Russian-Ukraine war could widen into a wider conflict

In setback to Putin, Finland set to officially become NATO member

Nato allies send 1,500 combat vehicles, 230 tanks to Ukraine amid war

Suella Braverman warns immigration threatens UK's 'national character'

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness Records

Bank actively seeking ESG debt deals, says C Suisse's MD after takeover

Even after FTX's collapse, most influential crypto cos follow own rules

Goldman Sachs moves past 1MDB scandal with new office in Abu Dhabi

In the past year, the US, UK, France and Germany committed to provide security guarantees to Finland and Sweden when they applied to join NATO, should it be necessary to dissuade President Vladimir Putin from trying to destabilize the two Nordic neighbours.

Finland has since joined and has Article 5 protection, but Sweden's accession is pending.

We don't know how this war will end, but what we do know is that when it ends it is extremely important that we are able to prevent history from repeating itself, Stoltenberg said. Beyond the annexation of Crimea, he also noted Russia's conflict with Georgia in 2008, saying: This has to stop.

The only way to ensure that that stops is partly to ensure that Ukraine has the military strength to deter and defend against further aggression from Russia but also to find some kind of framework to prevent President Putin from continuing to chip away at European security, Stoltenberg said.

But he said that if NATO allies, and especially of course the big ones, start to issue security guarantees bilaterally to Ukraine we are very close to Article 5. So, there's no way to find an easy solution to these issues.

In February, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called on NATO countries to provide long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. He said they are necessary to shield Ukraine from future Russian aggression and to protect the system of international rules that has helped keep peace since the end of World War II.

NATO as an alliance does not provide weapons to Ukraine although its members do bilaterally and in smaller groups and the organization defends only the territory of its member countries as it is wary of being dragged into a wider war with nuclear armed Russia.

Ukraine has applied to join NATO but for that to happen, all 31 current members would have to agree. Most of the allies oppose letting the country in at a time when a war is raging.

Stoltenberg said that he expects NATO leaders to endorse Ukraine's membership aspirations at their summit and to emphasize that the alliance's door remains open to European countries that want to join.

But he underlined that there is no point in talking about membership if Ukraine loses the war.

The most important thing is to be very strong in our support to Ukraine, so Ukraine (can) prevail, Stoltenberg said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NATO Ukraine security

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal wins EU's approval

Gaming, gaming industry
3 min read

NATO mulls security guarantees for Ukraine but wary of igniting a war

NATO
3 min read

Pilot compares Raj with K'taka, asks govt to fulfill promise on corruption

Sachin Pilot
4 min read

Karnataka CM race: Three Congress central observers meet Kharge in Delhi

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Aryan Khan case: As CBI books Sameer Wankhede, here's all you need to know

Drugs case: NCB, Sameer Wankhede move court against extortion allegations
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE updates: DK Shivakumar cancels Delhi visit amid Congress tussle

Congress
6 min read

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
3 min read

IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

chart
2 min read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Imran Khan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon