Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Nearly 4,000 Nasa workers set to exit voluntarily: Here's why it matters

Nearly 4,000 Nasa workers set to exit voluntarily: Here's why it matters

Leadership turns to voluntary exits to avoid layoffs, but experts warn of long-term impact on missions and innovation

NASA

Nasa officials have maintained that the initiative is designed to prevent forced layoffs (Photo: Shutterstock)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nasa is set to lose close to 3,870 employees under a voluntary resignation initiative, which is a part of a broader push by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce.
 
The figures, though substantial, remain provisional as the agency continues reviewing applications and accounting for withdrawals or unapproved resignations, Nasa said in a statement on July 25.
 
The space agency reassured that safety would remain a priority even as it transitions to become a “more streamlined and efficient organisation”.
 
“We are committed to maintaining a safe and capable agency while pursuing a new era of innovation and exploration, including missions to the Moon and Mars,” Nasa stated. 
 

Also Read

Shubhanshu Shukla

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla stable after 20-day space mission: Isro

Nasa,Isro,Nisar satellite, radar satellite, Nisar mission,India US joint space mission

Nasa to preview US-India NISAR radar sat: What is it, why does it matter?

Jitendra Singh

Next Indian astronaut will travel in indigenous spacecraft: Jitendra Singh

Shubhanshu Shukla

Highlights: Axiom-4 Mission returns to Earth; Shubanshu Shukla, crew complete successful splashdown

Shubhanshu Shukla back on Earth, India's deep space dreams get wings

Shubhanshu Shukla back on Earth, India's deep space dreams get wings

What is the voluntary resignation programme?

The Deferred Resignation Programme (DRP) is an initiative introduced under the Trump administration. It offers eligible Nasa employees a structured exit path, providing severance benefits and continued pay during a transitional period. The programme is aimed at helping the agency reduce its workforce without resorting to compulsory layoffs.
 
In 2025, Nasa extended two opportunities for staff to participate in the DRP. The first round came early in the Trump presidency, when around 870 employees—about 4.8 per cent of the workforce—accepted voluntary exits. This move formed part of a wider federal efficiency push, reportedly guided by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency. 
The second round, launched in June 2025, saw a much stronger response. By the July 25 deadline, nearly 3,000 workers—approximately 16.4 per cent of the workforce—had opted to resign under the scheme.

Leadership focuses on voluntary cuts to avoid layoffs

Nasa officials have maintained that the initiative is designed to prevent forced layoffs. “Our primary objective is to minimise involuntary workforce reductions,” said former acting administrator Janet Petro during a town hall on June 25. Earlier this year, the agency even sought a blanket waiver to protect employees in their probationary period from being laid off.

Experts warn of knowledge drain and operational risks

The scale of the departures has raised alarm among space industry veterans and insiders. Many fear the agency will lose specialised talent critical to its ambitious space missions, including exploration of the Moon and Mars.
 
In a letter titled 'The Voyager Declaration', hundreds of current and former Nasa staff urged interim administrator Sean Duffy—who also serves as head of the Department of Transportation—to reconsider the scale of the cuts. The letter warned that a substantial loss of expertise could undermine the safety, innovation, and success of Nasa’s future endeavours.

More From This Section

Elon Musk, Neuralink

Musk's Neuralink joins study working on bionic eye with UC Santa Barbara

southwest airline, flight, plane

Southwest crew members injured as jet makes sharp evasive move post takeoff

Keir Starmer picks up papers dropped by President Donald Trump at the G-7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16

Trump's private Scotland visit poses diplomatic test for UK's Starmer

Coldplay concert, Astronomer ceo

Astronomer HR exec resigns days after kiss cam row with CEO Andy Byron

workforce, employment, skilled labour

US data experts unite to save public statistics amid political interference

Topics : Donald Trump NASA NASA moon mission NASA Mars mission layoff Donald Trump administration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon