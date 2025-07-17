Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla stable after 20-day space mission: Isro

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla stable after 20-day space mission: Isro

Shukla was flown to Houston for a week-long rehabilitation program to mitigate any adverse effect of microgravity

Shubhanshu Shukla

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla spent 18 days on the International Space Station, conducting microgravity experiments designed by Isro as also by Nasa. | Credit: Nasa

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday said initial health assessments of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to earth after a 20-day space mission, indicated that he was in stable condition with no immediate concerns.

Shukla returned to earth on June 15 when the Dragon Grace spacecraft carrying him and three other astronauts of the Axiom-4 mission splashed down off San Diego coast in California.

Preliminary health checks were carried out on the astronauts on the recovery ship soon after they exited the spacecraft. Later, the astronauts were airlifted by helicopter from the recovery ship to the mainland for further medical evaluations and debriefing sessions.

 

Later, Shukla was flown to Houston for a week-long rehabilitation program to mitigate any adverse effect of microgravity.

"This is being administered by Axiom's flight surgeon and Isro's flight surgeon is also participating in this program," Isro said.

The rehabilitation programme includes a series of medical checks especially cardiovascular assessments, musculoskeletal tests and psychological debrief.

The rehabilitation activities also focus on monitoring physical and mental health, addressing any effects of microgravity, and preparing him for a return to normal activities.

During the 20-day mission, Shukla spent 18 days on the International Space Station, conducting microgravity experiments designed by Isro as also by Nasa.

The astronauts orbited the earth 320 times and travelled over 135.18 lakh kms during their stay in space.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

