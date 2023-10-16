close
National Boss Day 2023: Date, history, significance and best wishes

National Boss Day is celebrated every year on October 16, this day recognises the dedicated Boss whose hard work leads to personal, professional and organisational growth

GenZ, office, employees

Photo: Pexels

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:57 AM IST
Every Year, National Boss Day is celebrated on October 16. This day marks the effort and hard work of the boss who manages and oversees the workplace that leads to personal, professional and organisational growth of those working under him. Employees across the world observe this day as a day of thankfulness and appreciation for their boss.

A good boss is very supportive and ensures that his/her employees get a smooth work experience and shares their experience and knowledge that plays a key role in shaping the career of their employees. This day is a way to appreciate the boss's efforts that often goes unnoticed and unrecognised.

History of National Boss Day

Patricia Bays Haroski of the US Chamber of Commerce registered National Boss Day in 1958 when she was working as a secretary for her father at the State Farm Insurance Company in Illinois. Patricia believed that the Boss's efforts are rarely appreciated to keep up with the employees and the organisation. The day is observed every year around the world to celebrate the Boss who ensures that every employee gets their dues for the service they provide to the company.

National Boss Day: Significance

On National Boss Day, employees express their gratitude for being kind and fair throughout the year. This day also plays a key role in strengthening the relationship between the employees and the employers. Employees use this day to appreciate the Boss's effort for their support and fair treatment within the organisation. Moreover, the day is an opportunity for all the employees to recognise their Boss's contribution towards the employees and the firm's growth. 

National Boss Day: Messages and Wishes

Here are the messages and wishes to share on National Boss Day:
  • To the boss, who has always been there to guide me, always there to support me, and always there to help me in need. Wishing you a very Happy Boss Day.
  • On this Boss Day, I pray to God that my boss achieves new heights of success and continues to be an inspiration to me.
  • Warm greetings on Boss's Day to the boss who has encouraged creativity and risk-taking. I am delighted to be a member of your group.
  • Just a Day in a Year Is Not Enough To Thank You for Everything You Do for the Company. We All Are Grateful to You for Your Love and Support. Happy Boss Day!
  • Thank You for Always Being a Source of Encouragement and Support, Boss. On This Boss Day, I Wish You All the Best!
  • Happy Boss Day! Sending Our Warm Greetings! We Wish You the Best of Luck in Your Future Endeavors and a Long and Healthy Life.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 10:57 AM IST

