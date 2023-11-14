Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Nearly 102 staff members killed in Gaza in Israel-Hamas war: UN aid agency

In the statement, UNRWA said, "This is the highest number of United Nations aid workers killed in a conflict in the history of the United Nations," CNN reported

United Nations

United Nations offices across the world lowered their flags to half-staff on Monday. Furthermore, all UN staff members observed a moment of silence to mourn and honour their colleagues who lost their lives in Gaza, according to the statement.

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 102 United Nations staff members have been killed in Gaza since the conflict between Hamas and Israel started, CNN reported citing the UN aid agency operating in the enclave's statement on Monday. It said that at least 27 UN staff members have been injured since the start of the war.
In the statement, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said, "In the last 24 hours, one UNRWA staff member was killed with her family in the north of the Gaza Strip due to strikes," bringing the death toll to more than 100.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the statement, UNRWA said, "This is the highest number of United Nations aid workers killed in a conflict in the history of the United Nations," CNN reported.
United Nations offices across the world lowered their flags to half-staff on Monday. Furthermore, all UN staff members observed a moment of silence to mourn and honour their colleagues who lost their lives in Gaza, according to the statement.
On October 7, Hamas launched an attack on Israel. In response, Israel launched a fierce counter-offensive targeting Hamas sites in Gaza.
According to Israeli authorities, more than 1200 people have died in Israel since Hamas launched the attack on October 7. According to Palestinian authorities, at least 11,180 in Gaza as of November 13, according to CNN report.
Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that two more soldiers were killed fighting against Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, raising the death toll in the Israeli ground operation to 46, The Times of Israel reported.
According to IDF, the troops have been identified as Staff Sgt Roee Marom (21), a squad commander in the 906 Battalion and Master Sgt Raz Abulafia (27), a fighter in the 6863 Battalion. The IDF said that a reservist logistics soldier and an NCO in the Combat Engineering Corp's 605th Battalion were seriously injured during fighting in northern Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had lost control in the Gaza Strip as the Israel Defence Forces moved to fully capture Gaza City, The Times of Israel reported.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Blinken voices confidence in Gaza aid delivery, Rafah crossing to reopen

Huawei and Xiaomi lead China smartphone market's double-digit rebound

iPhone maker Foxconn's profit beats views in sign of resilient demand

Nearly 400,000 refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pak in past two months

Biden administration slow to act as millions booted off Medicaid: Advocates

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare unit sues Japan's Daiichi Sankyo over Fortis deal

Gallant said that the Israeli forces are advancing towards every location and the terrorists are fleeing south, according to The Times of Israel report.
He said, "There is no force of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing at every location. The Hamas organisation has lost control in Gaza. Terrorists are fleeing south, and civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no confidence in the government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gaza Israel-Palestine Hamas United Nations

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon