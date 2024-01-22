Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Netanyahu to Gaza hostage families: Hamas has not made a solid deal offer

"I am saying this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect statements which are certainly agonising for you," Netanyahu added

Benjamin Netanyahu

Reuters JERUSALEM
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back on Monday after speculation that a new release of Gaza hostages was in the works, saying Israel was taking an unspecified initiative in the absence of an offer by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"There is no real proposal by Hamas. It's not true," a statement from Netanyahu's office quoted him as telling representatives of hostage families after some relatives stormed a committee session in parliament, demanding a release deal.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I am saying this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect statements which are certainly agonising for you," Netanyahu added. "Conversely, there is an initiative on our part, on which I shall not elaborate." The Netanyahu government argues that an Israeli offensive, launched in retalation for the cross-border Hamas killing and kidnapping spree of Oct. 7, is necessary to pressure the Palestinian captors into releasing hostages on acceptable terms.
 
But many of the relatives worry the hostages may be killed.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

China overtaking European Union in research related to clean-energy: Study

Iran is 'directly involved' in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks, says US

Humans still cheaper than AI in vast majority of jobs, finds MIT study

Ram temple inauguration indicative of growing majoritarianism in India: Pak

Global currencies stabilise amid Central bank decision uncertainty

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Hamas palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE UpdatesPran Pratishtha at Ram MandirLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir WishesPran Pratishtha ScheduleAyodhya Donation Advantage.IND vs ENG TestsRam Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon