Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Shubhanshu Shukla set to become first Indian to fly to ISS on May 29

Shubhanshu Shukla set to become first Indian to fly to ISS on May 29

Indian Air Force's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history on May 29 as the first Indian to fly to the International Space Station, piloting the Axiom Mission 4

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Gp Capt. Shukla will take on the role of mission pilot and astronaut-designate. | File Image

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Air Force's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to make history on May 29 as the first Indian to fly to the International Space Station, piloting the Axiom Mission 4 along with three other global crew
 
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force is set to make history as the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 29. The announcement was made on Tuesday by Axiom Space Inc.
 
Gp Capt. Shukla will serve as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4, also known as Ax-4, a private spaceflight mission that will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. The mission crew includes former Nasa astronaut Peggy Whitson, who will lead the mission as commander, along with Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.
 
 
The launch will take place at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and is being carried out in partnership with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).
 
"Mark your calendars. The #Ax4 crew is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station on May 29 at 1:03pm EDT (10:33pm IST) from Florida," Axiom Space posted on X.

Also Read

IAF, Indian Air Force

IAF to join 12-day multinational wargame in Greece starting Monday

Indian Air Force, Agniveer Vayu trainees,

Empowered committee for IAF capability enhancement submits report to govt

Shubhanshu Shukla

Meet Shubhanshu Shukla: India's first astronaut on a private space mission

Air Marshal AP Singh inspects the Guard of Honour, at Air Force Headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Air Marshal AP Singh took over as the new Vice Chief of Air Staff on February 1.

Every citizen of this country akin to a soldier: IAF chief A P Singh

Jeetendra Mishra, Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra

Air Marshal Mishra takes charge as Chief of IAF's Western Command

 
 
The team will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS. During their stay, the astronauts will carry out a range of scientific experiments, outreach programmes, and commercial tasks.
 
Gp Capt. Shukla will take on the role of mission pilot and astronaut-designate.
 
Earlier, in a media interview, India's Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said Gp Capt. Shukla’s focus during the mission would include “space technology, space bio-manufacturing and bio-astronautics”.
 
Isro Chairman Dr V Narayanan had told the media at the time that Gp Capt. Shukla would do "fantastically as an astronaut to the space station". He added that the mission is an important step for Isro as it sharpens its skills in human spaceflight ahead of future missions like Gaganyaan and the planned Bharatiya Antariksha Station.
 
40-year wait comes to an end 
 
Gp Capt. Shukla's journey to the ISS on the Axiom-4 mission will mark a milestone 40 years after then-Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight aboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft made him the first India to go into space.
 
Similarly, Uznanski-Wisniewski will be the first Polish astronaut since 1978, and Kapu will be Hungary’s second astronaut since 1980. Whitson, meanwhile, will command her second commercial human spaceflight; she also holds the US record for the most time spent in space cumulatively.
 
India has also named Gp Capt. Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair as a backup astronaut for the Ax4 mission, in case Gp Capt. Shukla is unable to go.
 

More From This Section

Kedarnath Dham, Kedarnath

All preparations in place for Char Dham Yatra amid heightened security

B R Gavai

President Murmu appoints SC judge B R Gavai as 52nd Chief Justice of India

Padma Awards

President confers Padma Awards 2025: Check complete list of winners here

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

Mother of Shaurya awardee faces deportation as J&K deports 60 Pakistanis

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Congress urges govt to oppose IMF's $1.3 billion loan consideration to Pak

Topics : Jitendra Singh IAF Indian Air Force India space mission Isro projects NASA International Space Stations space race International Space Station Indian pilots Ministry of Science and Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon