New Omicron subvariant spreading in US, accounts for 10% of new cases

The percentage is expected to increase in the coming weeks, and it may become the next dominant coronavirus strain in the country, experts warned

IANS Los Angeles
Covid-19, Covid US

Photo: Pexels

Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
A new Omicron subvariant is spreading in the United States, and has accounted for nearly 10 per cent of new weekly Covid-19 cases reported across the country, according to data updated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The subvariant XBB.1.16, referred to as "arcturus", has been added by the CDC to its variant tracker, Xinhua news agency reported.

The percentage is expected to increase in the coming weeks, and it may become the next dominant coronavirus strain in the country, experts warned.

The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 remains the dominant strain in the US and accounted for about 73.6 per cent of new Covid-19 cases this week, CDC data showed.

The World Health Organization is monitoring XBB.1.16, which is contributing to a recent surge of Covid-19 cases in India.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus United States

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

