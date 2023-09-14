Confirmation

New science techniques needed to better understand UFO: NASA report

The 16-member panel noted that artificial intelligence and machine learning are essential for identifying rare occurrences, including UFOs

Photo by Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash

Photo by Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash

AP Cape Canaveral (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
NASA said Thursday that the study of UFOs will require new scientific techniques, including advanced satellites as well as a shift in how unidentified flying objects are perceived.
The space agency released the findings after a yearlong study into UFOs.
In its 33-page report, an independent team commissioned by NASA cautioned that the negative perception surrounding UFOs poses an obstacle to collecting data. But officials said NASA's involvement should help reduce the stigma around what it calls UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena.
At this point there is no reason to conclude that existing UAP reports have an extraterrestrial source, the report said.
The 16-member panel noted that artificial intelligence and machine learning are essential for identifying rare occurrences, including UFOs.
NASA "with its world-leading experience in these aspects is well-positioned to play a leading role, it wrote.

At the one and only public meeting earlier this year, the independent team selected by the space agency insisted there is no conclusive evidence of extraterrestrial life associated with UFOs.
No top-secret files were accessed by the scientists, aviation and artificial intelligence experts, and retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, the first American to spend nearly a year in space. Instead, the 16-member group relied on unclassified data in an attempt to better understand unexplained sightings in the sky.
NASA said there are so few high-quality observations that no scientific conclusions can be drawn.
The government refers to unexplained sightings as UAPs versus UFOs. NASA defines them as observations in the sky or elsewhere that cannot be readily identified or scientifically explained.
The study was launched a year ago and cost under USD 100,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NASA UFO space

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

