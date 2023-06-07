New York state comes under air quality alert amid Canadian wildfires

The central and eastern areas of New York state will come under an air quality health advisory on Wednesday as air quality worsens amid wildfires in Canada, according to the local government.
Levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an air quality index (AQI) value of 100, Xinhua news agency quoted the state government as saying in a statement.
The New York City government is also urging residents to limit their outdoor activities to only what is absolutely necessary, especially if they have heart or breathing problems.
According to the National Weather Service, rampant wildfires in the Canadian province of Quebec brought widespread haze and smoke to the Northeast and Great Lakes areas of the US.
Environment Canada still has smog warnings for areas north and east of Gatineau and special air quality statements for the rest of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
--IANS
Also Read
Climate change sparks disaster fears in Anchorage Hillside, Alaska
13 dead in Chile amid struggle to contain over 150 raging wildfires
Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops
Air pollution, heat, ambient noise linked to lower sleep quality: Study
New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution
Pakistan PM Sharif tells FinMin to follow IMF parameters in budget: Report
Different times call for different leadership: Pence in US presidential bid
Climate change could cause disease to 76.8% of corals by 2100: Report
Oil prices edge higher as Saudi Arabia cut outweighs bearish backdrop
Australia's economic growth slows amid inflation, cost-of-living increases
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)