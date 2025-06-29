Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 07:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump slams Israeli prosecutors over Netanyahu's corruption trial

Trump slams Israeli prosecutors over Netanyahu's corruption trial

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in Israel on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust - all of which he denies

US President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at prosecutors in Israel over the corruption trial that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

President Donald Trump on Saturday lashed out at prosecutors in Israel over the corruption trial that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced, saying Washington, having given billions of dollars worth of aid to Israel, was not going to "stand for this". 
Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in Israel on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust - all of which he denies. The trial began in 2020 and involves three criminal cases. 
"It is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu," Trump said in a Truth Social post, adding that the judicial process was going to interfere with Netanyahu's ability to conduct talks with Palestinian militants Hamas, and Iran. 
 
Trump's second post over the course of a few days defending Netanyahu and calling for the cancellation of the trial went a step further to tie Israel's legal action to US aid.

"The United States of America spends Billions of Dollar a year, far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel. We are not going to stand for this," Trump said. 
Netanyahu "right now" was in the process of negotiating a deal with Hamas, Trump said, without giving further details. On Friday, the Republican president told reporters that he believes a ceasefire is close.
Hamas has said it is willing to free remaining hostages in Gaza under any deal to end the war, while Israel says it can only end if Hamas is disarmed and dismantled. Hamas refuses to lay down its arms. 
Interest in resolving the Gaza conflict has heightened in the wake of the US and Israeli bombing of Iran's
nuclear facilities. A ceasefire to the 12-day Israel-Iran conflict went into effect early this week.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 7:08 AM IST

