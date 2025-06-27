Friday, June 27, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / B'desh interim govt forms committee to probe allegations over last 3 polls

B'desh interim govt forms committee to probe allegations over last 3 polls

A five-member panel led by ex-judge Shamim Hasnain will report by Sept 30 on claims that last 3 elections were rigged to ensure wins for the then-ruling Awami League party

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

The committee will also assess the role of the then-ruling party and associated entities in restricting political participation. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Dhaka
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The interim government of Bangladesh has formed a committee to investigate allegations of irregularities, corruption and administrative involvement in the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections and make recommendations on ensuring fair elections in the future, a notification said.

The five-member panel led by former high court justice Shamim Hasnain will submit a report by September 30 on allegations that the three elections were manipulated to secure victories for the then-ruling Awami League party by systematically depriving citizens of their voting rights, BD NEWS 24 quoted the cabinet division notification as saying on Thursday.

The notification said the rule of law, democracy, and fundamental human rights were reportedly undermined during the elections, which faced widespread criticism both domestically and internationally. 

 

It said the committee would analyse reports from election observers, domestic and international monitoring bodies, civil society organisations, and media regarding the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections and collect and review expert opinions on the overall integrity and acceptability of these elections.

The committee will also assess the role of the then-ruling party and associated entities in restricting political participation and obstructing the exercise of voting rights, evaluate the functions of the election commissions, their secretariats, and the administration during those elections, and examine the roles played by law enforcement and intelligence agencies, it said.

Additionally, it will investigate financial irregularities reportedly committed by the respective election commissions and determine accountability for the irregularities observed in those elections, the notification said.

It will then provide recommendations regarding necessary reforms in laws, regulations, the role of the election commission, and administrative arrangements to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in the future.

The notification further said the committee may also summon documents from any office and interrogate relevant individuals, and if necessary, co-opt additional members to support the investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Bangladesh election

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

