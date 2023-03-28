close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nine killed, 74 others injured due to floods in 23 provinces of Afghanistan

At least 9 people have been killed and 74 others have been injured due to flooding in 23 provinces of Afghanistan, TOLO News reported citing officials

ANI Asia
Afghanistan Flag

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 9 people have been killed and 74 others have been injured due to flooding in 23 provinces of Afghanistan, TOLO News reported citing officials.

Taliban official for Natural Disasters management said that flooding killed at least nine people and injured 74 others in 23 provinces, as per the TOLO News report. Taliban official said that nearly 1,800 houses have been destroyed and over 20,000 acres of agricultural land have been damaged due to flooding.

Mohammad Abas Akhund said, "In 23 provinces 9 people have died, 74 people were injured and 1,778 houses were destroyed." Last week, floods were reported in the Zari district of Balkh province. Mohammad, a Zari resident, said that floods destroyed their house.

Raz Mohammad, a local resident, said, "Nothing has remained for us, we were not able to save our home belongings and we saved people by using ropes in the water. Some flood-affected people urged the Taliban and aid organizations to help them, as per the news report. Fazil Rehman, a resident of Zari, requested the Taliban and organizations to help the people.

"We request help us so that our people do not perish," said Aman Ali, an elder as per the TOLO News report.

Earlier, nine provinces of Afghanistan, including Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman, were hit with heavy rain, snow and flooding. More than 756 homes were destroyed after the heavy rains, Khaama Press reported. Officials said that the impacted people were assisted with relief such as food materials, such as tents and blankets.

Also Read

Death toll of oil tanker blast mounts to 19 in Afghanistan, says official

Turkey floods kill 10 people in earthquake-affected provinces: Official

Turkey probes contractors as earthquake death toll breaches 33,000 mark

Death toll from 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Pak, Afghanistan rises to 21

Death toll from floods in Pakistan reaches 1,700, over 12,000 injured

Ukraine receives UK Challenger tanks amid ongoing conflict with Russia

Walt Disney begins job cuts with goal of eliminating 7,000 positions

H-1B visa cap for FY 2024 reached, successful applicants informed: USCIS

UN Security Council declines Russian request to probe Nord Stream blasts

Washington watching Rahul Gandhi's case in Indian courts: US official

Topics : Afghanistan | Floods | Death toll

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon