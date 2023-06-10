close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ready to invest in South Korean startups

He said he was impressed by Korean people's reception of up-to-date AI technology led by ChatGPT and interested in their innovative products, both software and hardware

IANS Seoul
OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The head of US artificial intelligence company OpenAI, Sam Altman, said he is ready to invest in promising startups in South Korea, where its global sensation chatbot ChatGPT has been rapidly and widely used.

"We love to support people building on our platform. Some of our teams here today are happy to help with that," Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, said during a meeting with Korean businesspeople in Seoul. "We're exploring investing more in Korean startups. And we'd be very excited to explore the joint chip collaborations to develop AI accelerators."

Before working with the Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Altman said he had run a firm that invests in startups and had success in funding deep tech firms, reports Yonhap news agency.

"It was my great passion in investing. I really want to see a lot more of that in the world," he added.

The 38-year-old American businessman is on a world tour, meeting political and business leaders in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, India and South Korea.

He said he was impressed by Korean people's reception of up-to-date AI technology led by ChatGPT and interested in their innovative products, both software and hardware.

Also Read

OpenAI CEO Altman discusses India's tech ecosystem with PM Narendra Modi

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now, will take a lot of time: Sam Altman

If AI goes wrong, it can go quite wrong: OpenAI CEO tells US lawmakers

Elon Musk tried to take over OpenAI in 2018, but failed, says report

Israel poised to release world's first digital government bond: TASE

$30 billion loss to Pakistan due to floods, rains: PM Shehbaz Sharif

'Hazardous' smoke from Canadian wildfires reaches Norway: Scientists

US charges two Russian men over 2014 Mt Gox Bitcoin hack of $400 mn

No other platform has the power Twitter does: CEO Linda Yaccarino

"Korea is one of the places in the world that has adopted OpenAI most the earliest, use it the most creatively. It's amazing to see what people are doing here," he said. "Those two combined with the culture of innovation and what's happening with the use of AI, particularly OpenAI, make us very excited to collaborate more deeply with the country."

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT 3.5 late last year, people were amazed by the content-creating generative AI technology. At the same time, talks about its future and threat to humans have also come into the spotlight across the world.

Some countries led by the European Union have been moving to regulate generative AI technologies and services, while South Korea has been working on a rule to foster AI products and place liability on service providers in a less restrictive way.

Altman said he had talks with many leaders on the issue during his trip, and South Korea can play a role in the global conversation to shape a new global framework.

"We are on a very exponential curve and the systems may be not of tomorrow, but of 20 or 30 years," he said. "We really hope Korea will participate in that too."

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence South Korea Investment

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ready to invest in South Korean startups

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman
3 min read

Israel poised to release world's first digital government bond: TASE

Photo: Unsplash/Taylor Brandon
3 min read

$30 billion loss to Pakistan due to floods, rains: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan rain
2 min read

Most Popular

El Nino set to return in Pacific Ocean after 7 years, NOAA issues warning

drought
3 min read

El Nino has arrived, bringing promise of worldwide weather turmoil

climate activist, climate change
3 min read

Documents in Trump's indictment were among US's most closely guarded

Donald Trump
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon